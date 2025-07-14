Panel Agrees T.J. Watt No Slam Dunk To Report To Training Camp

Will he or won’t he? That’s the question surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt less than two weeks away from the start of training camp. Assuming his contract status remains the same from now until July 23, Watt will have report to Latrobe with the rest of the roster or hold out to put maximum pressure on the franchise. Even if showing up is most likely, a panel of local beat writers on Sunday’s No. 1 Cochran Sports Show doesn’t believe it’s a guarantee.

“The other story that we haven’t hit on is, is gonna be the guy that may not practice. Or may not show,” Jeff Hatthorn said during a segment previewing training camp’s biggest storylines.

As we wrote about, Brian Batko admitted it would be a major distraction if Watt completely skipped out on attending. True holdouts are rare but have occurred. In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones largely stayed away from the team not just through training camp but into the regular season, missing the Chiefs’ opener before getting a deal done.

Pittsburgh’s long-standing policy isn’t to negotiate during a true holdout. Wide receiver Hines Ward found that out many moons ago while talks with WR Mike Wallace were put on hold in 2012 after he declined to sign his tender. Still, given that Watt surprised many by skipping mandatory minicamp, applying the same logic to training camp is easy to do.

“I believe that by Week 1 that they’ll come together somehow. But I’m not convinced that next Wednesday, he’ll report,” said the Trib’s Chris Adamski, adding “it’s all on the table” for Watt.

During the 2021 talks, Watt showed up to training camp and took the more-common “hold-in” path. Never formally practicing with the rest of the team, he spent part of his time going through drills on the side and the other part spectating practice. That would suggest a hold-in is more likely than a hold-out but the panel noted due to COVID restrictions, the Steelers spent 2021 practicing at Acrisure Stadium. Meaning, Watt got to go home each night. This time, he’d show up and spend the summer at Saint Vincent College’s dorm rooms. As a new dad, Watt probably doesn’t see that as appealing.

“There’s always a chance,” the PPG’s Brian Batko said of Watt formally missing time. “I don’t know where his head is.”

Ultimately, only Watt and his agency know his plan. Holding out of training camp is still the less likely option. But it can’t be taken off the table. The more aggressive a stance Watt shows, the bigger story it’ll be, and the higher chance other teams will ramp up their efforts in trying to trade for him.