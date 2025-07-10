Palazzolo Believes Steelers Improved Their Potential For NFL’s ‘Best’ Defense With Ramsey Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense finished on a sour note in 2024, but let’s not forget how dominant they looked at the beginning of the season. The defense was on historic pace in multiple categories through the first several games until things started to break down. With an infusion of talent — both rookies and veterans — into the defense, they have every chance of an even better year in 2025.

The 33rd Team’s Steve Palazzolo believes the Steelers have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL and that their recent trade involving Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey made them even better.

“I think this makes them better for this year,” Palazzolo said via 93.7 The Fan’s PM Team. “I think Jalen Ramsey can still play. I think that trio of corners — if Ramsey’s still a corner and not dabbling at safety — having Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey [is] just incredible…I think he’s an upgrade over Minkah even though it’s not position for position. And so, I think the Steelers got better.

“And when you combine that with how good their front five is, their pass rushers are, I mean the Steelers, I already thought they had the best in the league defense type of potential. And I think they even improved that case with this trade,” Palazzolo added.

Going from Porter, Donte Jackson and Beanie Bishop Jr. as their top three corners to now having Porter, Ramsey and Slay is quite the upgrade. But the reasons for optimism on defense extend beyond the defensive backs. First-round DT Derrick Harmon will need time to adjust to the NFL, but he figures to be a large upgrade over Larry Ogunjobi once he rounds into form. And the additions of Daniel Ekuale and Yahya Black should help add much-needed size to help shut down the run.

If the Steelers can get T.J. Watt signed to a contract extension as expected, that group is as good as it’s ever been in Pittsburgh. Highsmith was injured for long stretches of last season and can offer much more to the team if he stays healthy. And they have excellent depth with Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer.

The ILB room is also in great shape with Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen entering their second seasons with the team. Queen should be much further along in managing his green dot responsibilities. Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison are also great depth pieces who could potentially carve out significant roles for this defense.

Other than safety, the Steelers are loaded with both top-end talent and depth at every position on defense. Omar Khan and the personnel department did their job. Now, it’s up to the players and the coaching staff to turn it into the league’s best unit.