Pair Of Steelers Offensive Weapons Highlighted As Under The Radar Pieces Who Could Shape Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a handful of big-name players offensively this offseason, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in an effort to help get over the hump in the playoffs.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith also joined the mix offensively this offseason, as well as rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. But it’s a pair of familiar faces that are now being overlooked just a bit that could help shape the Steelers’ season offensively.

That would be running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

In a CBSSports.com piece Wednesday morning, Warren and Freiermuth were highlighted among the top 50 under-the-radar players who could shape the 2025 season. Warren was highlighted as the top running back, while Freiermuth was the second tight end listed.

Warren is in line to be the Steelers’ No. 1 running back with Najee Harris off to Los Angeles. But the presence of Johnson could make that difficult, not to mention Warren’s injury history and fumbling issues.

“Warren’s numbers were down significantly from his breakout 2023 in which he recorded 1,154 yards from scrimmage, but his ability to bounce back will be crucial,” CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles writes. “Warren is a smooth receiver out of the backfield, and that should be much more on display this season with Aaron Rodgers taking over under center after Russell Wilson and Justin Fields shared those responsibilities last year.

“Furthermore, Warren should see a significant ground workload alongside third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson.”

Though Warren had some flashes last season, his numbers took a dip. He averaged just 4.3 yards per carry and saw his rushing attempts and receptions decline drastically from the 2023 season. It didn’t help that he missed two games, but when he was on the field he wasn’t utilized as much.

That should change this season. While Johnson should become the Steelers’ true No. 1 running back at some point this season due to his fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, Warren has a chance to start the year quickly in the lead role and attempt to grab hold of it for the season.

As for Freiermuth, prior to the Jonnu Smith addition it appeared that the Penn State product would benefit the most of any weapon offensively from the addition of Rodgers. The middle of the field is going to be a huge point of emphasis this season for the Steelers, and Freiermuth typically feasts there.

But there’s just one football to go around. Still, Freiermuth should have a strong year with Rodgers under center.

“Coming off career-high 65 receptions, Freiermuth is a hulking 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds who can really get rolling in a straight line,” Pereles writes. “Pittsburgh’s receiving options behind DK Metcalf are limited, and Freiermuth could emerge as a trusted (he caught 83% of his targets last year, best of all tight ends) and high-volume option for Rodgers.”

Freiermuth has had his issues as a blocking tight end, but there’s no denying how solid he’s been as a receiver. Last season was his most productive one since his rookie year, Freiermuth hauling in 65 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. More often than not, when the ball hit his hands, he was hauling it in.

That will have to continue this season, even if his targets decline due to the additions of Metcalf and Smith, and the emergence of guys like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson.

The pieces are in place offensively in Pittsburgh. But a lot will ride on the likes of Warren and Freiermuth taking advantage of their opportunities in 2025.