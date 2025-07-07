‘Outside Looking In’: NFL Network Analyst Projects Steelers To Miss Playoffs

Coming off a playoff appearance in 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly improved their roster from top to bottom in a chaotic offseason.
But now, the belief is — at least for one analyst — that the Steelers will be on the outside looking in on the playoff picture in 2025.
Appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Monday, analyst Cynthia Frelund says she believes Pittsburgh will be just outside of the playoffs despite the additions this offseason.
“Just barely…just on the outside. Maybe a bubble team,” Frelund said of the Steelers’ playoff outlook, according to video via NFL Network. “Now when I’m looking at their schedule and I’m kind of figuring things out, it is super ironic to me. So I have 8.3 wins. That means that they are eighth or ninth. They’re kind of tied in that little spot, which means outside looking in.”
Despite adding Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and trading for WR DK Metcalf, TE Jonnu Smith and DB Jalen Ramsey, not to mention signing CB Darius Slay in free agency, the Steelers are projected to have less wins this season than last year.
Last offseason, Frelund projected the Steelers to win 8.7 games. So, they are still in that 8-9 win window but projected to take a slight step backwards. That doesn’t make much sense, considering the Steelers’ schedule last season was much more difficult and that the team had bigger holes on the roster entering the year than it does now.
That’s not to say the Steelers’ 2025 schedule is easy; far from it. Playing the NFC North and the AFC East will be difficult, not to mention within their own division in the AFC North. But things line up nicely early for the Steelers, giving them an opportunity to stack wins.
The Steelers were busy this offseason and made a lot of big moves. They added significant talent with great experience, landing guys who know what it takes to win in the NFL. That has to matter.
Of course, there’s the question about T.J. Watt’s contract situation and if he’ll miss games, along with the uncertainty with the young offensive line, and just what Rodgers has left in the tank. But on paper, the Steelers appear to be in good shape top to bottom.
If Rodgers stays healthy, the offensive line takes a step forward and the secondary shores up some communication issues, the Steelers should win 10-11 games and be in the playoffs again. All the offseason moves they’ve made are aimed at getting over the hump in the postseason.
Should they get there.
“I think they’re out. It’s possible though, if a few of those games go in a different direction, they could make it in,” Frelund added regarding the Steelers. “But yeah, it’s hard for me to say. I’m looking at their division and I’m saying, ‘You’re not gonna pass the Ravens to win the division,’ which would be my most certain way for them to make the playoffs.
“Now that second and third spot, the Bengals, have they fixed their defense? I’m not sure. So, it’s possible, but I think they’re most likely not. So I’m saying no.”
Frelund highlighted games against the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers as ones that could really shape the Steelers’ season, along with the matchup in Dublin, Ireland, against the Minnesota Vikings. But outside of those three games, Frelund doesn’t see the Steelers having enough to get into the playoffs in a tough AFC.
Time will tell though. The Steelers tend to be counted out this time of year and always seem to find themselves in the playoff hunt. This year should be no different.