One Week Until 2025 Training Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Capping an extremely eventful offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally took care of their own. On Thursday afternoon, T.J. Watt and the Steelers reportedly agreed to a three-year, $123 million contract extension with $108 million guaranteed at signing.

The deal, unsurprisingly, makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Remarkably, it’s the second time in his career he’s accomplished that. Watt’s $41 million annual average value also makes him the highest-paid edge rusher on a per-year basis. He surpasses Myles Garrett, who received an extension from the Cleveland Browns this offseason worth $40 million per year.

Speaking of the Browns, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins has found himself in some hot water. Judkins was arrested last weekend on battery and domestic violence charges. With most second-round picks yet to sign as they hope for the same guaranteed money the Texans gave to Jayden Higgins, it will be interesting to see how things play out between Judkins and the Browns.

Finally, as the offseason starts to come to a close, we recorded our championship round of Steelers Depot Jeopardy. The episode includes the winners from the first three rounds, Dave Bryan, Ross McCorkle, and David Orochena.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Which rotational OLB will have played more defensive snaps by season’s end – Nick Herbig or Jack Sawyer?

2 – Will Aaron Rodgers be over or under 25 touchdown passes in 2025?

3 – Will the Steelers be a top-10 defense in 2025?

4 – Put a percentage on the Steelers adding another receiver before the season begins?

5- Which Steeler is least likely to make the initial 53-man roster: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Mark Robinson, CB James Pierre, TE Connor Heyward, or LB Cole Holcomb?

Recap: Two Weeks Before 2025 Camp Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Steelers Depot fans, you brought the heat! With training camp two weeks away, 18 diehards dropped takes for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions. Your answers lit up the board. Here’s last week’s recap.

Q1: Freiermuth 75 Receptions or Washington 30?

Fans favor Pat Freiermuth’s 75 receptions over Darnell Washington’s 30. Four picked neither, citing Jonnu Smith’s impact. Wes Lee wrote, “I think it’s more likely than Washington getting 30, but again, it’s hard to tell just yet.” How many targets will Smith take away from them?

Q2: Darius Slay Interceptions in 2025

Fans predict Darius Slay will intercept two passes, with guesses ranging from one to four. Not many predicted, but optimism runs high for the veteran cornerback’s 2025 impact.

Q3: Waitman or Johnston Win Punting Battle

Fans favor Cameron Johnston over Corliss Waitman, 14–4. Ted Webb noted, “Johnston’s job to lose, and not losing it.” Despite Waitman’s solid punting as a fill-in last season, Johnston’s the pick.

Q4: Who Benefits Most with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith on Roster

Aaron Rodgers leads 9–3 over Joey Porter Jr. as the top beneficiary. Two people picked Juan Thornhill since Minkah Fitzpatrick’s departure opens up a starting position. Ginko18 wrote, “Thornhill seems obvious, but I’d say Rodgers.”

Q5: Reaction to Pat Rooney Jr.’s Comments

Fans shrug at Pat Rooney Jr.’s remarks, median score 1/10. Pretty Neat wrote, “I would care more if he had a role within the Steelers’ organization” His gambling role doesn’t sway Steelers Depot readers.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Freiermuth 75 or Washington 30 Receptions Pat Freiermuth TBD Darius Slay INTs in 2025 2 TBD Johnston or Waitman Win Punting Battle Cameron Johnston TBD Player Most Benefiting from Ramsey/Smith Trade Aaron Rodgers TBD Pat Rooney Jr. Comments Impact 1– 10 1 TBD

Final Thoughts

Steelers Depot fans see Freiermuth shining, Slay breaking his regular-season interception drought, and Johnston punting strong. Rodgers reaps trade benefits while Rooney’s comments barely register. Drop your take for this week’s Friday Night Five and keep ruling the leaderboard!