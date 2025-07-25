Omar Khan: Will Howard Has ‘Bright Future’ With Steelers

Rookie QB Will Howard has already made a good impression on the team throughout offseason practices, and general manager Omar Khan expects Howard’s success in Pittsburgh to continue. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Khan discussed the team’s pre-draft interest in Howard and said he believes that Howard will have a nice future with the Steelers.

“We spent every opportunity we had to talk to him and get to know him,” Khan said. “We just like what we see and think there’s a bright future there. He has a great opportunity to learn from one of the best quarterbacks ever while he’s here, and I know he’s doing that. He’s asking a lot of questions, and he’s observing.”

“Obviously, some things have to come together, but I think the future’s bright for him.”

Howard won a national championship last season at Ohio State, bringing that pedigree to Pittsburgh along with his teammate and fellow rookie, OLB Jack Sawyer. While Howard isn’t expecting to play a role for the Steelers this season, there’s potential for him to compete going forward and potentially be the quarterback of the future for the Steelers.

As Khan said, signing Aaron Rodgers gives Howard a really nice opportunity to learn from one of the best to play the game. It’s not often a rookie quarterback can come in and learn from a Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP, but Howard has that chance in Pittsburgh.

The relationship between Howard and Rodgers has been one of the biggest positive takeaways from their brief time together. Howard has been open about wanting to learn as much as possible from Rodgers, while Rodgers has said he’s willing to pass on anything that Howard wants to know. The two of them forming a strong relationship and Rodgers becoming a mentor for him can only mean good things for Howard’s growth as a player, as he tries to establish himself as a future NFL starter.

It’s clear that the Steelers liked Howard a lot ahead of the draft. With quarterbacks as a whole falling down the board, they were able to nab him in the sixth round. While the success rate of sixth-round quarterbacks becoming productive NFL starters is low, it’s clear the Steelers see a lot in Howard, and his willingness to learn and work under Rodgers has been positive.

It’s also not easy for a rookie to acclimate to the NFL, especially at football’s most important position. Still, Howard reportedly had some poise to him yesterday in his first training camp practice. He’s been open about the fact that he needs to improve and he doesn’t know everything, and his work ethic and willingness to learn could help him prove Khan right about his future in Pittsburgh.