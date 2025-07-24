Omar Khan: Steelers ‘Knew Changes Had To Be Made’ After 2024 Collapse, ‘And Here We Are’

Steelers GM Omar Khan oversaw a significant overhaul of the roster this offseason, a product of both planning and spontaneity. While they moved forward with a goal and a vision, they took advantage of opportunities as they presented themselves. Now they enter training camp with a bevy of new faces, but also without many familiar ones.

Since last season, Khan and the Steelers have parted ways with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, George Pickens, Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Larry Ogunjobi, Donte Jackson, Elandon Roberts, James Daniels, and other notable names. But they have also added Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Derrick Harmon, and Kaleb Johnson.

“We didn’t have a number in place, but the way we ended last year wasn’t good enough, and we talked about change having to happen”, Omar Khan said of the Steelers’ vision for this offseason in assembling the roster. “I know people maybe expected change sooner than later, but change doesn’t always happen at the pace everybody expects. We knew changes had to be made, and here we are”.

Everyone can agree where the Steelers are, but the question is, where is the moves Omar Khan made taking them? While they didn’t act exclusively in the interests of 2025, as in the Pickens trade, they built this roster to win now. Or at least, they built it to maximize their chances of winning now. But how much can the Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey of 2025 move the needle in that regard?

“I’m really excited about this, and maybe in a lot of ways from that perspective this is new territory for us”, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said of the roster moves he and Khan have made. “Oftentimes our interest in people is dependent upon relationships. They might be new to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but most of the guys we’ve acquired we’ve had some intimate knowledge of”.

Khan and company have parted ways with some pretty significant Steelers this offseason, though. Most notable are Fitzpatrick and Pickens, but also Harris. Wilson and Fields only spent one season here, but any time a quarterback moves, it’s a big deal.

Harris in particular is notable as a former first-round pick, but one before Khan’s time as the Steelers’ general manager. And they didn’t release him; he simply chose to sign somewhere else. Of course, if they really wanted to keep him, they had ample opportunity to do so.

But they feel they are in better shape pairing Jaylen Warren with rookie Kaleb Johnson. From Khan on down, it seems everyone agrees Johnson is built for the Steelers’ offense. But we’re just getting started at training camp, so it’s the easy time to be positive. We really won’t know whether all the team’s move have been successful until way into the regular season.