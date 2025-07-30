Omar Khan Says Steelers Inquired About Trading For Jonnu Smith Before Draft

The first report that the Pittsburgh Steelers were having trade talks surrounding TE Jonnu Smith came in late May, but the discussions were going on well before that. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, general manager Omar Khan said the Steelers first inquired about Smith before the 2025 NFL Draft. They eventually acquired him along with CB Jalen Ramsey in late June.

“There was word out there about Jonnu being available, this was before the draft, and we inquired about it,” Khan said. “And it was a few weeks process, and a couple months, I guess. And it just kind of came together and we felt it made sense for us. The opportunity to get two Pro Bowl players, one on offense, one on defense, and it just made sense for us.”

NFL insider Tom Pelissero said the Smith/Ramsey trade was in the works for “weeks” prior to it being completed, but Khan updated that timeline to include months. It doesn’t seem as if Ramsey was initially a part of the discussions, but as the conversations evolved, the Steelers saw an opportunity to also add a former All-Pro cornerback to their roster.

Smith has familiarity with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from their time together in Tennessee and Atlanta, and with the Steelers on the hunt to upgrade their pass catchers, Smith made a lot of sense for Pittsburgh. Even with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington in the fold, the Steelers ran a lot of 13 personnel. Adding someone like Smith who’s a weapon with the ball in his hands helps make Pittsburgh’s offense better.

The Steelers even broke out the 04 personnel in practice today, something they likely wouldn’t have been able to do if they didn’t have Jonnu Smith. It’s interesting to hear just how far back Pittsburgh’s interest in him goes, and he could make a big impact for the Steelers this season. The front office clearly thinks he’s capable of doing so given how long they pursued him, and his work after the catch could help open up Pittsburgh’s offense.

The Steelers’ only big trade prior to the draft came when the team acquired WR DK Metcalf, but the move to get Ramsey and Smith was at least in the works. Despite showing pre-draft interest in the tight end position, the Steelers didn’t draft one, and the thought that the team could still acquire Smith likely played into that decision. Now, Smith will look to reward the Steelers’ patience in trade talks and put together a big season.