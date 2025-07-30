Omar Khan Says He Doesn’t ‘Deserve Any Credit’ Until Steelers Win Super Bowl

Omar Khan gave a lot of money to Pittsburgh Steelers players this offseason. That includes DK Metcalf and T.J. Watt, who both received massive extensions. He also made some cheaper, but still impactful, moves like signing Aaron Rodgers and trading for Jalen Ramsey. As a result, Khan has gotten a lot of praise. However, he also isn’t allowing any of that to stroke his ego.

“With respect to the credit, until we win a Super Bowl, I don’t deserve any credit,” Khan said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “The reality is our goal is to win a Super Bowl this year, and every move we make is reflective of that. We understand we can’t sacrifice the future. We want to win a Super Bowl this year. The moves that we’ve made and how we’ve structured these contracts, it’s with that goal in mind.”

It’s good to hear the Khan isn’t celebrating anything yet. While those moves look like they improve the Steelers on paper, that doesn’t guarantee them a championship. It doesn’t even mean that they’ll be better compared to previous years. The team still needs to play games, and talent doesn’t equate to success.

However, Khan does deserve some credit for not being stagnant this offseason. The Steelers had a rough ending to the 2024 season. They lost their final four games of the regular season, and then they got blown out in the first round of the playoffs.

Near the beginning of the offseason, the Steelers made it seem like changes were on the way. That ended up being the case. They lost their leading rusher, passer, and receiver from last year. It was one of the Steelers’ more active offseasons.

That doesn’t mean that they mortgaged their future, though. Like Khan said, the Steelers also tried to position themselves to continue improving their roster next year. They’re loaded up on draft capital in 2026. That could help them try to trade up for a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

Therefore, while Khan doesn’t want to pat himself on the back yet, his mindset can at least be applauded. He’s been aggressive, and we’ll see if that pays off for the Steelers. A Super Bowl victory might be a longshot, but maybe Pittsburgh will surprise some people this year.