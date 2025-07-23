Omar Khan Explains Why Steelers Traded Minkah Fitzpatrick

Player-for-player trades are rare in the NFL, which naturally raises eyebrows when one goes down — especially when it involves a star. Minkah Fitzpatrick had long been considered one of the league’s top safeties, yet the Steelers traded him away without a clear replacement in place. That left fans and media alike wondering: Why? Was it purely a football move — or something deeper like locker room dynamics?

Omar Khan spoke to the media today and was asked why the team moved on from Fitzpatrick.

“I don’t know if it necessarily was moving on from Minkah,” Khan said via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We had an opportunity to acquire two Pro Bowl players that we felt, with where we are as a team, made sense for us. Have a lot of respect for Minkah. Minkah was a great football player for a few years for us and wish him the best. But it was really the opportunity to acquire these two players that we think can help us.”

It sounds like dealing Fitzpatrick was simply the cost of doing business with no hidden motives behind the move. The Steelers weren’t going to be able to acquire two players the caliber of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith for nothing in return. They managed to upgrade two positions while taking a step back at just one.

There are easier ways to upgrade the safety position at this point in the offseason than there would have been at cornerback or tight end. Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon are both still available at safety, for example. And both Ramsey and Smith can wear multiple hats on their respective sides of the ball. Ramsey can play in the slot or at safety, while Smith can function as more of a wide receiver at times. The Steelers value that versatility.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they made sure Fitzpatrick wanted to play for them before pulling the trigger on the trade. With Fitzpatrick’s slowdown in production over the past two seasons, it may have been a welcomed change of pace for both sides.

This trade wasn’t without risk, but taking two steps forward and one step back still leaves the Steelers in a better position than before. In the end, it wasn’t about giving up on Fitzpatrick. It was about seizing an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.