Omar Khan Doesn’t Rule Out Going Outside Organization For Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to acquire CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, leaving them thin at safety. They did sign former Kansas City and Cleveland Browns S Juan Thornhill, who’s currently slotted to start alongside DeShon Elliott, but during a press conference on Wednesday, general manager Omar Khan left the door open for the team to add to the position.

“We signed Juan, that’s not to say we won’t work to see what else is out there. But part of us being at training camp is to figure out and know the players we have and see how those roles are gonna take and how they’re going to come together,” Khan said when asked about the safety room via the team’s YouTube channel.

Thornhill has starting experience, but the Steelers are going to see during camp if he’s a good option to start. If they decide they need more help at safety, there are options in free agency, including former All-Pro Justin Simmons and former Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs.

Trading Fitzpatrick is a loss for the Steelers, but Khan said the opportunities to add two Pro Bowlers in Smith and Ramsey made the deal worth it. Ramsey can help replace Fitzpatrick, albeit more so as a cornerback than a safety. The Steelers are no stranger to going outside the organization during training camp after getting an initial look at their roster. Kwon Alexander in 2023 is a recent example of a player the Steelers added during camp who went on to make an impact.

If the Steelers don’t like the idea of starting Thornhill or just decide they need more depth behind him and Elliott, they could look to do something similar. They obviously saw enough in Thornhill to sign him and felt comfortable trading Fitzpatrick with him as the likely replacement, so it’s far from a guarantee that the Steelers make a move at safety.

But for a team that’s building a roster to contend in 2025, Khan is going to stay active to try and improve the roster anywhere he can. With safety one of the team’s biggest weaknesses right now and the available talent still left, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the team does wind up making a move to supplement what’s already on the roster.