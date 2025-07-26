OLB Jeremiah Moon Leaves Training Camp Practice On Cart

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Jeremiah Moon left the team’s third training camp practice on a cart, per Alex Kozora.

OLB Jeremiah Moon leaving practice on the cart. Unknown why.

Before being carted off the field, Moon was talking to trainers off to the side. The nature of the injury is unknown.

Moon served as a backup outside linebacker and special teamer for the Steelers last season. Claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens after the 2023 season, he played in 13 games with nine total tackles in 2024. He logged 111 snaps on defense and 222 special teams snaps.

With Baltimore in 2023, Moon had 12 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and two forced fumbles. He played 99 defensive snaps and 142 special teams snaps last season. He originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida.

With the Steelers drafting OLB Jack Sawyer in the fourth round, Moon is facing an uphill battle to land on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster. An injury that could cost him time would be detrimental to his chances of making the roster. His path to making the roster is likely through special teams, but it would likely require the Steelers to carry five outside linebackers on their initial 53-man roster.

During training camp, just because a player is carted off doesn’t mean it’s a serious injury. It avoids the long walk back to the team’s facility at Saint Vincent College, but it could signify that Moon is done for the day early in Pittsburgh’s third training camp practice.

The Steelers haven’t suffered any major injuries so far during training camp, with the most notable being C Ryan McCollum not working in team over the last two days while TE Jonnu Smith and RB Cordarrelle Patterson have also been limited.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Sawyer are presumably ahead of Moon in Pittsburgh’s outside linebacker room, and the team also has Julius Welschof and Eku Leota competing along with Moon at the position.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely provide an update on Moon during his media availability following Pittsburgh’s practice.