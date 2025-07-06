Offseason Moves Changes Steelers’ Outlook In 2025, Former Browns DB Believes

The Steelers have been active this offseason. From trades, to signing, to drafting, the team will welcome in a host of new players who, on the surface, appear to be upgrades.

How much of an upgrade is still yet to be seen, but it’s certainly catching some peoples notice.

On a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, the former Browns cornerback acknowledged the teams recent moves, saying that they will surely be a threat.

“I think it changes their outlook,” said Dixon on the Steelers following their flurry of offseason moves, according to video via X. “If you look at them, with the team that they had last year. They still made the playoffs. I mean, the Steelers are a good football team and whenever you add a few pieces to that team, obviously they get better, and it all starts with their coaching.”

Have the Steelers recent moves changed their outlook for the year? #DawgPound "With the team they had last year they still made the playoffs." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/cbmSDwbxdf — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 4, 2025

Everyone knows about the big change in Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers. Their fifth new starter in the last five seasons, Rodgers looks to be a stabilizing presence for the team after Justin Fields and Russell Wilson led the team to another first-round exit. But he’s not alone on the offensive side of the ball.

The team shipped out their top receiver in George Pickens, and traded him in for a new shiny toy in DK Metcalf. The supersized wide receiver figures to be Rodgers’ top option as he tries to find chemistry with his new team. Jonnu Smith will also look to add something to the pass game, coming by way of Miami.

Speaking of Miami, Jalen Ramsey is another fresh face being added to the mix. Coming at the cost of their former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramsey looks to revitalize a secondary that struggled down the stretch of the season.

Add in some free agent signings like Darius Slay and Robert Woods, and you have the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers. Granted, they aren’t the youngest bunch, but on career accolades and name recognition alone, the team appears to be in a better place than last year.

But how much better exactly?

Unless you’re really squinting at the depth chart, it’s difficult to see this aging team seriously competing against the cream of the crop in the NFL. They will be good enough to win a playoff game, though, if everything goes right. Unfortunately, you don’t raise banners for playoff wins.

Who knows, maybe a breakout or two, plus some overachieving leads the Steelers down a better path, towards a seventh Lombardi Trophy. In the very least, it’s good to know Browns fans are still nervous about the Black and Gold.