O-Line’s Understanding Of Aaron Rodgers’ Cadence Is ‘Second Nature,’ Says Mason McCormick

For an offensive line to properly protect its quarterback, they’ve got to be on the same page in just about every way. With Aaron Rodgers at 41 years of age, that’s critical for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. According to Mason McCormick, they’ve already made some progress. Speaking to the media before Tuesday’s practice, McCormick was asked about the offensive line’s understanding of Rodgers’ pre-snap adjustments and his cadence.

“It was definitely some to learn,” McCormick said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “But he does a really good job of simplifying it for us, you know. It’s already becoming second nature.”

McCormick is never a man of many words, but this is obviously what you want to hear. Aaron Rodgers has been in the league for two decades now, and as all savvy veterans do, he’s able to use his cadence to mess up the timing on defense and draw defenders offside. However, it’s a two-way street. If your offensive line doesn’t understand the cadence well, it’s going to hurt just as much.

Earlier this offseason, Brooke Pyror revealed an interesting note. The coaching staff got the offensive line recordings of Rodgers’ cadence for them to listen to and study. It’s unusual, but for a quarterback with an unusual cadence, sometimes you have to think outside the box. Especially when Rodgers had just three minicamp practices this summer, in which he didn’t do much team work at all.

It hasn’t been the easiest start to camp for Aaron Rodgers and the offense. On his first pass in 11-on-11s, Rodgers threw an interception and completed just one of three passes. Fortunately, they’re showing some steady progress since then. These training camp mistakes are to be expected. Quarterbacks like to test their arm more often than they would ever do in games, and the defense typically looks better at the start of camp anyway. The most important thing is figuring out that chemistry, especially between the quarterback and the offensive line.

It’s a group with a lot of potential and motivation. There’s been some injuries, with both Broderick Jones and Isaac Seumalo missing some time with soft tissue injuries. Yet, along with Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and McCormick, Pittsburgh has high hopes for all five projected starters. They’re making progress so far.