‘Nothing Is Too Big For Him’: Danny Smith Explains ‘Special’ Chris Boswell’s Mindset

This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a talented roster with many accomplished players. They went out and added several notable names this offseason. However, kicker Chris Boswell might be flying under the radar as a result. Last year, he was the best kicker in the league, being named a First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Steelers special teams coach knows what kind of player Boswell is, sharing a little bit about the kicker’s mindset.

“[Boswell] is special,” Smith said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “Nothing is too big for him. He wants the big kick. He gets pissed off when we don’t go to 56, 57, in that range. So, I’ll piss him off in practice. I’ll put the ball at the 35, which would be a 53-yard field goal, and I’ll call for the punt team. And he calls me every name in the book.

“I always say, ‘Just a heads up here, watch [Boswell].’ And he ain’t paying attention. He’s walking and I say, ‘All right, balls on the 35, it’s fourth-and-three, let’s go punt.’ ‘What do you mean punt?’ He goes crazy.”

It isn’t surprising to hear that Boswell is always looking to make a big kick. The Steelers often call upon him in high-pressure moments. Even last year, he attempted 15 field goals from 50+ yards. Of those 15 attempts, Boswell made 13, showing how clutch he is.

In the past, Mike Tomlin has talked about how much the Steelers trust Boswell. That includes in some more unorthodox situations. Week 1 last year is a great example. Boswell scored every point for the Steelers, making all six of his field goal attempts. He also had to come in and punt the ball after Cameron Johnston went down with an injury. That performance foreshadowed how great Boswell would be in 2024.

This year, the Steelers hope Boswell doesn’t have to attempt as many field goals. They made an effort to drastically improve their offense, and they’re hoping that translates to more touchdowns. However, if they find themselves in a tight game, they have full faith that Boswell can help them secure victory.

Boswell is one of the best kickers in the league, and he’s in line for a healthy pay day soon. He’s 34 this year, but Boswell doesn’t seem to be slowing down. His leg still looks strong, and hopefully, the Steelers lock him up for several more years to come.