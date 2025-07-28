‘Not Gonna Be Perfect Right Away’: Chris Simms Says Not To ‘Overreact’ To Aaron Rodgers’ Camp INTs

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have the cleanest start to training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His first throw ended in an interception, creating worry in some fans. Through the first few practices, Rodgers has had his fair share of good and bad plays. However, Chris Simms thinks that fans shouldn’t put too much stock into Rodgers’ mistakes over the first few days of camp.
“One of his first passes got intercepted and there was all that huge reaction there,” Simms said Monday on the Pro Football Talk podcast. “Come on, let’s not overreact. It’s not gonna be perfect right away. It’s all-around football. There’s gonna be some things you’ve gotta work out, especially when you’re in a situation like he’s in.”
Simms is correct. It’s easy to overreact because it was Rodgers’ first throw of camp, but context is important. First, he hasn’t practiced much with the Steelers. He only joined them for mandatory minicamp and did not take part in team drills. Therefore, he’s still getting used to his new teammates.
Also, this is what training camp is for. Rodgers said just that when asked about his interception. He’s happier to throw them now than when the live bullets are flying. Fans should be, too.
It’s also important to note that the Steelers have yet to practice with pads on. That’s not to diminish the work the team is doing, but that makes a difference. Acting like the Steelers made a mistake signing Rodgers because he threw an interception on the first day of training camp is foolish.
Look at Rodgers’ history. He owns the NFL’s all-time record for interception percentage by a quarterback. If there’s one thing Rodgers does well, it’s protect the football. Last year, he threw 11 interceptions, but seven of those came in the first seven games of the season. For the rest of the year, he looked more like himself.
Has Rodgers set the world on fire through the first few days of training camp? No, but there’s no reason to write him off because of that. He’s been fine, and perhaps he’ll look sharper as camp goes on. There’s no need to panic yet.