‘Nobody Really Expects This Team To Get Into The Playoffs:’ Plaxico Burress Rips Steelers’ Offseason Approach

A few months ago, it might’ve seemed ridiculous to suggest that DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Ramsey would join the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, this offseason has brought a ton of surprises for Steelers fans. The team has made several splash moves in an attempt to compete this year. It’s still unclear if that aggressiveness will translate to winning, though. Former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress isn’t convinced Pittsburgh will be much improved this season.

“You look at Aaron Rodgers, it’s for one year,” Burress said recently on the Up on Game podcast. “You can’t build an organization, moving forward, if you’re just signing quarterbacks for one year. That’s just what it is. Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are just saving face with Aaron Rodgers.

“‘We’re going to try to get through this year, not be a terrible football team, and we’re just going to put a product out there on Sundays that can win a game.’ You can’t look at this football team right now and say, ‘They’re competing in their division and they’re going to get to the playoffs.’ They’re not. They’re putting a team out there right now that can go out and produce some wins, but nobody really expects this team to get into the playoffs, especially with the division that they’re playing in.”

There are reasons to doubt the Steelers’ postseason chances this season. Over the past few years, they’ve barely scraped their way into the playoffs, if they make it at all. They made big moves this offseason, but their team is in a similar mold that it has been recently.

Quarterback has been the Steelers’ biggest issue, and adding Rodgers doesn’t really change that. He’s 41 years old, so there’s no telling at what level he can still play, although he made big plays at times last season.

Metcalf is a fantastic player, but the Steelers don’t have much at receiver besides him. While they added a playmaker in Jonnu Smith, that doesn’t really solve their wide receiver problem. Much of their offense is young and unproven, which might not mesh with new veterans like Rodgers.

However, the Steelers’ playoff hopes are hardly nonexistent. They’ve made the postseason with worse rosters before. Compared to their 2024 squad, the team looks better on paper. If they can adequately integrate all these new pieces, the Steelers should at least be able to fight for a playoff spot. Maybe they won’t win their division, but don’t count them out of that conversation, either.

Last year, with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson sharing time as Pittsburgh’s quarterback, the Steelers were in the race for first place in the AFC North for most of the season. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens weren’t perfect in 2024, and they still won’t be this year. The Steelers usually give them a good fight when they meet, and that will likely continue in 2025.

Despite all of their moves, the Steelers likely won’t be Super Bowl contenders this season. However, anything can happen if a team makes it into the playoffs. Maybe the Steelers will win a postseason game or two. They’re trying to give themselves a chance, and it’s hard to argue that’s the wrong move. Tanking isn’t the Steelers’ style. Burress might not believe in them, but perhaps they’ll prove him wrong.