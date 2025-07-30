Nick Herbig Likes What He Sees In Fellow Youngsters Payton Wilson, Jack Sawyer

On defense, most of the big names for the Pittsburgh Steelers are old. T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey are in their early 30s, Darius Slay is in his mid-30s, and Cam Heyward is edging closer to his late 30s. However, they’ve got plenty of youth mixed in, including Payton Wilson, who’s in line for a starting role in his sophomore campaign, and rookie edge rusher Jack Sawyer. Their teammate, Nick Herbig, praised Wilson as he’s starting to settle in for his second season.

“You can tell he’s not a rookie anymore, you know,” Herbig said after practice Wednesday, via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “He’s coming into his own role, he’s figuring it out. He’s taking care of things off the field to help him play better on the field. And he just feels more comfortable out there, I think he’s gonna have a big year.”

Wilson saw a little less than half the total defensive snaps last year and didn’t really see a prominent role until the season started to come to a close. When he had a chance, though, he put together some good moments. Wilson had a spectacular interception against the Baltimore Ravens and also had a scoop and score against the Cincinnati Bengals. Each of those takeaways was massive, and both came in one-score games in which the Steelers won.

Wilson credits himself as being great in coverage, and while he did allow a high completion percentage of 79.5-percent, he managed to keep everything in front of him. Now, he’s stepping into a potentially massive role in his second season, with Elandon Roberts out of town. If it were up to Wilson, he’d play every single snap alongside Patrick Queen.

Wilson isn’t the only youngster Nick Herbig had some praise for. He also gave a shoutout to Jack Sawyer.

“I think he’s gonna be a heck of a player, man,” Herbig said. “That kid’s smart, he’s got a knack for the football; he’s always making plays… He’s always by the ball, he’s always shedding the block. I think he has a great future.”

The Steelers certainly aren’t ever scared to add to their edge group. When they drafted Herbig a couple of years ago, they already had Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt at the position. This year, they took Sawyer with all three of them still on the roster.

That could reap benefits for Sawyer, putting him in a great position for his rookie season. He won’t have a significant role or high expectations, but should get his opportunities. He can slowly adjust to the NFL level without starting week in and week out. That’s working for Herbig so far, being able to come into his own, at his own pace. It could work for Sawyer as well. The three of Herbig, Highsmith, and Watt are about as good as it gets for Sawyer to learn from.

Jack Sawyer, Wilson, and Herbig all could hold much bigger roles on the defense over the next few years. They’re all young, with plenty of football left ahead of them. They’re not afraid to place high expectations on themselves either.