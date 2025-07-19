NFLPA’s Mess Continues As Union Weighs Options For Next Executive Director

The NFLPA has never been known as a particularly strong union, but the extent of its issues is being put on full display in front of the world this week. After the bombshell collusion report last month between the NFL and the NFLPA that they attempted to sweep under the rug, the union’s executive director has now resigned after allegedly misusing union money, including multiple expensed trips to a strip club to “support and grow our union”.

Now, they are weighing their options for the next executive director, and former Cleveland Browns C JC Tretter is among the leading candidates, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“All 32 NFL player reps were on a call last night to discuss the next NFLPA executive director. It’s shaping up to be a two-man race: JC Tretter, who has majority support, and Don Davis. There’s other names, but these are the lead candidates, per sources,” Russini wrote on X.

The only problem is that Tretter is already in hot water with a contingent of players reportedly already critical of him in his previous role with the union. He is the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer and had a hand in hiring Howell in the first place. Boston Globe’s Ben Volin shared a text message that is reportedly being shared around the league amongst players – members of the union that the NFLPA is designed to serve and protect.

The text alleges that Tretter both knew and covered up many of the issues that have now surfaced about the now-former NFLPA director Howell. Russini states there is a contingent of players weighing legal action against Tretter for “violations around inclusion, labor rights, and misuse of union dues.”

Steelers captain Cam Heyward was elected to the NFLPA Executive Committee in March of last year, serving as one of their vice presidents. He should have a say in the direction the union goes at one of the most tumultuous times in its history. Halfway through the decade and halfway through a 10-year period of the last collective bargaining agreement approved in March 2020, the union needs to get its act together with some critical items on the agenda next time around.

The NFL will likely seek an increase in the international schedule and an 18th regular-season game. There are a number of long-standing pain points on the players’ side that a strong and effective union could use as leverage in those negotiations, including the franchise tag, higher salary splits, and many other things.

It would seem to me that anybody who was previously in a position of authority in the NFLPA, including Tretter, would be the wrong choice as the next executive director. But I’m sure there will be plenty more to come on this topic as the union scrambles to figure out a solution.