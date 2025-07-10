NFL Coordinator Expects Bounce-Back Year For Minkah Fitzpatrick In Miami

Just over one week ago, Minkah Fitzpatrick was expected to be a key piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense this season. Then, in the blink of an eye he was shipped to the Miami Dolphins in the trade to land Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

After two tough seasons with the Steelers in 2023 and 2024 that saw his impact lessen from a splash-play perspective, the Steelers decided to move on from the five-time Pro Bowler.

But one NFL coordinator believes Fitzpatrick is going to bounce back.

In the ESPN safety rankings based on a survey of anonymous NFL executives, scouts and coaches, Fitzpatrick landed at No. 9, falling from No. 4 last year. He was ranked as high as No. 2 in the survey, and in others was unranked.

“He still has a lot to offer — incredibly hard worker, tone-setter, super solid running things on the back end and preventing big plays, things that go unnoticed,” an NFL coordinator said in the ESPN rankings. “I’m expecting a bounce-back year from him.”

A change of scenery, going back down to Miami and playing under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver — one of the top young defensive coaches in the league — could do wonders for Fitzpatrick.

In Pittsburgh the last two seasons, concerns about usage with Fitzpatrick were loud. He often lined up in the deep safety role, 15-20 years off the line of scrimmage. That negated his ability to truly make an impact. Though he kept a lid on things consistently for the defense, playing that far off the line of scrimmage got Fitzpatrick away from his strengths.

The Steelers were reportedly making some schematic changes this offseason to get Fitzpatrick back to his impact ways. But then, it all came crashing down as Fitzpatrick was shockingly moved in the trade for Ramsey and Smith.

Trading Fitzpatrick signals that the Steelers had some concerns about him, and they ultimately moved on from a franchise pillar. GM Omar Khan was ruthless in that sense. It stunned many, including team captain Cameron Heyward. Some even speculated that the Steelers weren’t going to extend Fitzpatrick’s contract and cut bait when they could.

Now, he’s back in Miami, where he was drafted in 2018. He wasn’t happy in Miami early in his career, but it’s an entirely different coaching staff and he’s well-established at this point.

His work ethic is second to none, he’s a consistent tackler coming downhill, and he will set the tone for the Dolphins’ defense. That’s what Miami is banking on. A bounce back isn’t out of the question, either. He’s just 28 years old and has played some great football in the past.

It will be interesting to see if Fitzpatrick gets back to his All-Pro level of play. If he does, it could turn out to be a savvy move by the Dolphins.