New Steelers S Chuck Clark Came ‘Highly Recommended’ To Mike Tomlin

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, they created a depth issue at safety with one injury capable of derailing the back end of their defense. They took a big step toward bolstering depth with their Friday afternoon signing of veteran S Chuck Clark.

Entering his ninth NFL season, Clark’s snap count distribution is all over the place at safety with plenty of experience at free safety, strong safety and slot corner. The Steelers can probably figure out a way to use him in their new-look amoeba secondary, and it sounds like Mike Tomlin might have an idea of what they want him to be.

He was asked Friday after practice if the Steelers view Clark as somebody who can play post safety.

“There’s why we’re here. That’s something to be determined in terms of his skill set,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube. “He’ll be given an opportunity to prove it.”

Clark has played the most snaps in his career at free safety with 1,948, but not by a ton. He has 1,846 snaps as a box safety and 697 in the slot. Juan Thornhill told reporters Wednesday that he was signed to take away the deep ball. He has played a majority of his career snaps as a free safety.

The Steelers seem to clearly be orienting their secondary — and their entire defense — around mixing and matching personnel. I wouldn’t get too caught up on who is starting because there will also be plenty of times when it’s DeShon Elliott, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. as the four defensive backs on the field. But they should have plenty of options in sub-package football, and that will only make them better and more insulated to injury.

Tomlin also explained that a big reason the Steelers signed Clark is because of their level of familiarity with him. He spent six seasons in the AFC North and has played 12 games against the Steelers.

“I’m just highly familiar with his intangibles,” Tomlin said. “He’s got a really good relationship with the game. He’s a hard worker. He’s a really good communicator. His football character comes highly recommended.”

He is just one of many former Ravens to join the Steelers in recent years along with Patrick Queen, Jeremiah Moon, Malik Harrison and DeShon Elliott. The AFC North has a certain identity, so it’s no surprise that these players all fit what the Steelers and Ravens both covet. And the fact that he comes highly recommended to Tomlin is a good sign.