New Details Of Jalen Ramsey’s Contract Revealed

A final few threads to tie up last Monday’s trade that brought CB Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the deal officially processed by the league Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates dropped a few tidbits that helped get the deal done and what Ramsey’s new contract will look like in Pittsburgh.

Per Yates, Miami paid an additional $3 million to Ramsey in 2025. The $1.5 million raise that Pittsburgh gave Ramsey, an element noted the day the trade happened, was “borrowed” from next year’s cap. Finally, the Steelers converted all of the per-game roster bonuses in Ramsey’s original deal into base salaries.

A few leftover financial nuggets from the Jalen Ramsey trade: – the Dolphins paid out $3M of Jalen Ramsey’s 2025 compensation to help facilitate the deal – the Steelers added $1.5M to Ramsey’s 2025 compensation, borrowing $1.5M from next year’s salary to do so – Ramsey had… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 8, 2025

The Dolphins paying additional money to help finalize the deal was previously known information, though confirmed by Yates. Miami had previously paid a $4 million roster bonus and possibly a workout bonus if Ramsey attended offseason programs. Pittsburgh still assumed most of Ramsey’s salary and added a bit more money to his 2025 pay.

Even by “borrowing” next year, the Steelers are expected to be in strong salary cap shape. An annually rising cap helped make the move possible. As does the likelihood Pittsburgh won’t be paying a quarterback big money next season as the franchise attempts to find one in the 2026 NFL Draft. As one reference point, New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart, the 25th overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, carries a cap charge of just $3.086 million this year. Peanuts relative to the position and entirety of the salary cap.

No matter if Kevin Colbert or Omar Khan is in charge, the Steelers have opted against including per-game roster bonuses in contracts. Any time they acquire a player with them, they are removed. What happened with Ramsey happened with TE Vance McDonald’s contract after Pittsburgh traded for him in 2017.

This allows the Steelers to put a little more cash on the 2025 books after Dolphins ate $3M. Additionally, and not surprisingly, the Steelers immediately got those per game roster bonuses worked out of the contract. They have a long history of that with non-QBs they acquire with… https://t.co/wVPUwQZq3W — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 8, 2025

TE Jonnu Smith was also acquired in last Monday’s deal. His contract situation was more straightforward, Smith receiving a one-year, $12 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season.

Ramsey figures to play multiple roles for the Steelers. Versatile and physical, he’s spent time at outside corner and in the slot. He also could see reps at safety. Smith is another chess piece who can align all over the formation, including the backfield, under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.