New Contract Details For Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $123 million contract extension with OLB T.J. Watt on Thursday and now the full details related to that deal have surfaced courtesy of Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
For starters, Watt’s signing bonus for his extension is $40 million. His fully guaranteed new base salary for 2025 is $4 million. This results in Watt’s 2025 salary cap charge being $23,368,694, which is down from $30,418,695.
Watt’s extension includes fully guaranteed base salaries in 2026 and 2027 of $32 million each. His salary cap charge for both of those years $42 million. For 2028, the final year of the deal, Watt has a non-guaranteed base salary of $21.05 million. He is also due a non-guaranteed March roster bonus in 2028 of $15 million. This results in his 2028 cap charge being $46.05 million.
As far as new cash flow related to Watt’s new contract, in 2025 that amount is $22.95 million as he had $21.05 million remaining on his previous contract. For 2026, the first new year of the deal, the new money cash flow is $54.95 million. In 2027, the second new year of Watt’s deal, the new money cash flow is $86.95 million. The total new money cash flow through the end of the deal is $123 million.
When the old money for Watt is considered, the total cash flow for Watt from 2025-2028 is $44 million, $76 million, $108 million, and $144.05 million, respectively.
As previously reported, the first three years (2025-2027) are fully guaranteed for Watt. Watt’s new money average is $41 million and that now makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.