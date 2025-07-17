‘Nasty Defense’: Chad Johnson Thinks Steelers’ Identity This Year ‘Should Look Like’ It Did In 2000s

In the 2000s, the Pittsburgh Steelers won two Super Bowls, winning a championship for the first time since their 1970s dynasty. While Ben Roethlisberger was key to their success, the Steelers were still known mostly for their defenses. Throughout the 2000s, they fielded some of the best defenses in the league. Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson spent a lot of time facing those units. He believes that the Steelers could resemble those dominant teams this year.

“If they pay T.J. Watt, you’ve got Cam Heyward, you’ve got Jalen Ramsey, you’ve got Darius Slay, you’ve got Joey Porter Jr., you’ve got brother [Patrick] Queen in the middle,” Johnson said recently on Nightcap. “Nasty, nasty defense. I think, depending on how DK [Metcalf] and Aaron Rodgers and Calvin Austin III mesh, the identity has now shifted back to the Steelers not being an offensive team.

“Their identity is now back to defense like it was back in the 2000s. Now, I’m just basing that off the names that are on there. You still got to play with continuity and then play as one band, one sound. But based on what you have, it should look like that.”

Looking at the players that Johnson mentioned, Pittsburgh’s defense should be elite this year. However, that’s not guaranteed. Just putting notable names together doesn’t equate to success.

Take the 2011 Philadelphia Eagles for example. They assembled a “dream team,” adding players like Nnamdi Asomugha, Jason Babin, and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. On paper, they looked like one of the most talented teams in the league. Unfortunately for them, that didn’t translate to reality.

That year, the Eagles went 8-8. They were a massive disappointment, with their new pieces not fitting together. The Steelers could be in for something similar. Ramsey, Slay, and Rodgers have all been great, but they’re past their prime. The Steelers might not be getting the best versions of those players.

Those aren’t the only older players they have, too. While Heyward has continued to excel, he’s 36. There’s no telling when his play will drop off. Also, Watt is set to turn 31 this year, and he’s coming off a less productive season.

Therefore, the Steelers could be in for a letdown. They should have one of the best defenses in the league, but like Johnson says, they need to play as one band with one sound.

If everything breaks right for them, they could resemble their championship-winning teams of the 2000s. However, that might be asking for too much. The NFL season inevitably forces teams to deal with adversity. The Steelers will be tested, but if they can weather any storms they go through, they could field their best team in years. Maybe they’ll even finally win a playoff game.