Najee Harris Expected To Be Sidelined For Start Of Training Camp Following Fireworks Eye Injury

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris is expected to begin training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list after suffering an eye injury in a freak fireworks accident, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz confirmed to reporters Wednesday.

Via reporter Daniel Popper, Hortiz says Harris continues to receive treatment for the injury.

#Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said Najee Harris (eye) will likely begin training camp on NFI. Harris is expected to report to The Bolt later today, per Hortiz. Harris has been receiving treatment from doctors at Stanford. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) July 16, 2025

It’s not clear how long Harris will spend on the injured list. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that it’s expected to be a “short stay,” meaning Harris could soon return to the practice field.

Per Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson, Harris suffered a “superficial” eye injury on the 4th of July after a fireworks “mishap.” Details aren’t completely clear but the incident reportedly injured several watching. Initial Internet rumors suggested Harris suffered a serious and potentially career-threatening injury, but the reality seems less serious. Still, it will cause Harris to miss at least a couple of practices.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. Los Angeles’ backfield will be led by Harris and first-round pick RB Omarion Hampton, the latter poised to receive extra reps while Harris recovers.

A 2024 ESPN article defined what permits a player to land on the NFI list.

“Players who suffer injuries outside of football or have a long-term illness are placed on the non-football injury/illness list. Rookies who are still recovering from injuries suffered in college are often placed on the active/NFI list to start the season.

Players who remain on the NFI list after the roster is set at 53 at the end of camp can be placed on the reserve/NFI list and will miss at least four games. They don’t count against the 53-man active roster limit.”

Harris’ injury away from the game certainly qualifies. In 2022, former Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick began training camp on NFI after injuring his wrist riding his bike on vacation.

Harris can be activated off NFI at any time.

The Steelers and Chargers face off in Week 10, a Sunday night game in Los Angeles.