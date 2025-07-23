‘My Type Of Football Player’: Patrick Queen Can’t Wait To ‘Talk Trash’ Alongside Jalen Ramsey

The best defenses in NFL history don’t just play hard — they carry themselves a certain way. Whether it was James Harrison’s spine-chilling scowl or Joey Porter’s over-the-top trash talk, personality has always been part of the package. And after a loud offseason, the Steelers’ defense just got a whole lot more vocal.

Steelers ILB Patrick Queen was asked what Jalen Ramsey can add to the defense. It’s no coincidence that his personality was the first thing that came to mind.

“A lot of trash talk, a lot of good plays,” Queen said via Jack Hillgrove on X. “My type of guy. My type of football player. Just everything that people want from somebody in the secondary. Somebody that’s gonna be physical, somebody that’s gonna talk trash. Somebody that’s gonna be able to come down and make tackles.”

During the NFL’s Top 100 countdown in 2023, players were asked to name the league’s best trash talker. Ramsey was consistently mentioned in that category, and the NFL backed it up with some mic’d up moments on the field.

“Jalen is a dog,” Maxx Crosby said in the NFL Top 100 clip. “He’s one of those guys that’s gonna talk, but he’s gonna back it up at the same time.”

Queen spoke about his love of trash talk last offseason and specifically mentioned guys like Elandon Roberts, Donte Jackson and Minkah Fitzpatrick. With all three off the roster, it’s good to replenish the personalities on defense with Ramsey, Slay and others.

Last year, the Steelers had a vocal defense that ended up not being able to back it up on the field. The hope is that their offseason moves will put them back into a position where they can back up their words. A defense that can talk trash and back it up is demoralizing for the opposition, and the Steelers’ top-paid defense aims to do just that.