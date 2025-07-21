Multiple Former Steelers Make SI’s NFL Quarter Century Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best and most consistent franchises throughout the history of the NFL. Just in the 21st century alone, they’ve won two Super Bowls and made it to a third. So, it’s not a surprise that multiple former Steelers (and one current Steeler) made Sports Illustrated’s NFL Quarter Century Team.

Instead of just putting together one team, SI broke it into three teams, with six staffers voting.

Former Steelers S Troy Polamalu and OG Alan Faneca were the only Pittsburgh players who made the All-Quarter Century First Team. WR Antonio Brown made the third team, as did C Maurkice Pouncey. CB Patrick Peterson spent the last year of his career with the Steelers, also landing on the third team, while RB Cordarelle Patterson, who is still on the roster, was named to the second team as a kick returner.

CB Jalen Ramsey, who the Steelers acquired in a trade this offseason, also received a vote at cornerback.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, senior writer Conor Orr, staff writers Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame, managing editor John Pluym and senior editor Mitch Golditch voted on the teams.

EDGE T.J. Watt received four votes but didn’t make any of the three teams, despite Myles Garrett landing on the first team. DL Cameron Heyward didn’t receive a single vote. QB Aaron Rodgers also didn’t receive any votes, although Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson received one.

It’s a little bit surprising to not see Watt and his 108 career sacks make any of the teams, despite Khalil Mack landing on the third team while having less sacks (107.5) in 167 career games compared to Watt’s 121. It was also surprising not to see Heyward on the list at all, but a strong group of defensive lineman made his path difficult.

Polamalu is more than deserving of being on the first team, and it’s no surprise that he was there. He’s a Pro Football Hall of Famer and the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year, and he joins his longtime rival Ed Reed as the starting safeties on the first team.

Faneca was a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team and, like Polamalu, is a Hall of Famer. He was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons with the team, playing in 158 games and winning Super Bowl XL. He was a key cog of multiple strong Steelers offensive lines and led the way for the likes of Jerome Bettis and Willie Parker.

His block in Super Bowl XL helped spring Parker for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The longest run in #SuperBowl history Sprung by a crushing Alan Faneca block, the #Steelers‘ Willie Parker takes it 75 yards to paydirt just after halftime in Super Bowl XL. This date in 2006 pic.twitter.com/FSVk8TQ5GB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 5, 2022

Brown was the most dominant receiver in the league during his tenure with the Steelers, racking up over 11,000 yards and 74 touchdowns in nine seasons, but a lack of longevity likely hurt him in this exercise. He landed on the third team with Tyreek Hill and Marvin Harrison, while Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson made the first team with Terrell Owens and Julio Jones on the second team.

Pouncey finished behind Jason Kelce on the first team and Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae on the second team, but edged out Jeff Saturday by one vote to make the third team. One of the most dominant centers in the league, Pouncey made nine Pro Bowls in 11 seasons and was a five-time All-Pro.

Both Peterson and Patterson made the team due to their success with other teams. Peterson was a dominant corner for the Arizona Cardinals and will likely wind up in Canton as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. In his one season with the Steelers, he showed versatility in helping out a defense decimated by injuries, playing safety as well as cornerback and picking off two passes.

Patterson joined the Steelers last year but struggled in the return game, but he’s been one of the better return men in the league throughout his career. He’s currently on the roster bubble with Pittsburgh, but he rightfully earns a place on the second team as one of the best returners in league history.

Watt not making any team while Garrett made the first team doesn’t make a ton of sense, and Chris Boswell not even receiving a vote while Kansas Chiefs K Harrison Butker made the third team is a little bit puzzling, but Butker’s postseason success factored in. In the next quarter century, maybe we’ll find more Steelers on the list.