Minkah Fitzpatrick Reacts To Being Traded By Steelers: ‘Unfortunate The Way Things Ended’

The Pittsburgh Steelers dealt All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in late June in a move that landed them CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. After six years in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick is back in Miami with the team that drafted him, and during his first training camp back with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick talked about leaving the Steelers and joining the Dolphins.

“One, I’m not a big social media guy, you aren’t going to see me on there, point blank. Two, in no way, shape, or form was that an expression about coming out to Miami. Three, I want to thank the city of Pittsburgh, the fans of Pittsburgh, you guys treated me very well. I enjoyed my time there, had some great players and great teammates,” Fitzpatrick said via David Furones of The Sun Sentinel. “It was very unfortunate the way things ended, it’s a part of a business. I’m extremely excited to be a Miami Dolphin.”

Fitzpatrick declined to comment on any questions about the Steelers.

“I’m not gonna take any questions about Pittsburgh or previous coaches or anything like that,” he said. “I would like to, respectfully, talk about this current situation and this team.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick's first comments since coming back to the Miami Dolphins in a trade from the Steelers. Pretty comprehensive answer here on his silence since it all went down.

While Fitzpatrick was a productive player for most of his Steelers tenure, he had just one takeaway over the past two seasons. That was a factor that reportedly motivated the Steelers to move on from him. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fitzpatrick, at just 28 years old, has more left in the tank, and he’s hoping to prove that with Miami.

Since being traded to the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has signed a reworked contract to give him more of his money as a signing bonus. He began his career in Miami but wanted out after his rookie season, which led to his trade to Pittsburgh. Even though things didn’t go well between the Dolphins and Fitzpatrick the first time around, he seems excited to be back with the Dolphins despite some speculation that he was unhappy.

The fact he didn’t talk to the media until today, despite the Dolphins beginning training camp last week, fueled some of that speculation, but Fitzpatrick put it to bed. He seems like he’s ready to move on with a new team despite clearly enjoying his time in Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick wants to be with the Dolphins long term.

“I’m really liking the energy and the direction that this is going. I think the culture of this locker room is one that wants to win and win now. I know it was reported that I wanted a new contract, but I just wanted to know that I was gonna be here for more than a season. I got that, now I’m going to go out there, play at an All-Pro, Pro Bowl level,” Fitzpatrick said via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post.

Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to be with the Miami Dolphins long-term

Fitzpatrick finished his Steelers tenure with 18 interceptions, 45 passes defensed and 516 tackles in six seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro three times and made five Pro Bowls. He’s looking to add to those accolades in Miami, and maybe a new destination will motivate him as he attempts to return to that All-Pro form.

The Steelers will move on with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, while Fitzpatrick embraces a fresh start in Miami.