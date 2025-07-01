Mina Kimes Believes Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey Fit Better With New Teams After Steelers-Dolphins Trade

The Dolphins wanted to trade Jalen Ramsey, but did the Steelers want to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, based on public perception? Considering the amount of surprise yesterday’s move encountered, I would guess not. The Steelers believe this makes their team better—but so do the Dolphins, so who will prove to be right?

That’s what Mina Kimes wants to see, as she discussed on SportsCenter yesterday. While it wasn’t quite a player-for-player trade, as it included another player and multiple draft picks, it really comes down to Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey for the Steelers.

“Really, we’re talking about two players, and two teams essentially both betting, ‘Hey, we think we would be better with your defensive back”, Kimes said. The Steelers watched Fitzpatrick struggle to match his impact for two years, while Ramsey and the Dolphins both felt they needed a change of scenery.

Will Fitzpatrick and Ramsey find the grass greener in their new homes? The Dolphins, of course, are not new to Fitzpatrick, as they drafted him in 2018. Ramsey has never played in a colder climate, as the Steelers do, so that could be an adjustment. But he also seems to be looking toward an adjustment in his deployment, as well. And Minas Kimes believes the trade could work out best for both players.

“I do think Minkah Fitzpatrick”, she said, “is a better fit for their split-safety defense as opposed to Pittsburgh, which played amongst the most single-high safety in the NFL. I think in that scheme under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, he can get eyes on the football a bit, maybe make more plays on the ball the way he did earlier in his career”.

Over the past two seasons, Minkah Fitzpatrick recorded just one interception for the Steelers. In 2022, he led the NFL with six interceptions. In six years with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro lists. Jalen Ramsey only spent two years with the Dolphins, but was a key player while there. As he ages, however, he may find himself best deployed in a more dynamic role.

“For Pittsburgh, you really could see [Ramsey] used a number of different ways. He could play inside the slot, he could play safety as well, which is a transition he’s talked about”, she said. “I think he can be a chess piece in the defense because he is still capable of playing at a high level”.

The Steelers don’t care if Minkah Fitzpatrick played better for the Dolphins as long as Jalen Ramsey plays better for them. The two teams will play each other this season in Week 15, however, so add that to the list of “revenge” games. When Fitzpatrick played the Dolphins five weeks after the Steelers traded for him, he recorded two interceptions.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1188991862851268608/video/1