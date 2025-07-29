Mike Tomlin Teases ‘Plan’ For Aaron Rodgers During Summer: ‘Keep Watching’

Through four practices, 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed a rep or been limited in any fashion. That isn’t guaranteed to remain so the rest of the summer. While each rep Rodgers receives is important to a new team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin knows there’s a balance between work and rest.

“Keep watching. We have a plan,” Tomlin told reporters via a team-issued transcript. “My goal is to always give these guys what they need to be ready, depending on the guy, that may change. When I minimize certain guys based on their experience, all it does is provide an avenue for more reps for someone else. Any days I might give Aaron off, or reps that I might give him off, it’s an opportunity for a guy like Will Howard to get additional work and aid his developmental process. That’s the lens through which I see all of it.”

Tomlin spoke to reporters following the team’s cancelled Tuesday session. A heavy downpour forced the players into the gym for a brief indoor walkthrough. In that sense, Rodgers received an off-day, but he may have “true” ones planned in the future.

Per our charting, Rodgers is head-and-shoulders above the Steelers’ three other quarterbacks in reps. Over four practices, Rodgers leads the way with 56, 15 ahead of second-place Mason Rudolph. Will Howard and Skylar Thompson bring up the rear with 28 and 19, respectively.

A day off for Rodgers is expected and won’t be surprising. It’ll save wear and tear on him ahead of a long season and allow opportunities for young players, notably Will Howard, to increase reps against better competition. Even with today’s rainout, the Steelers have five straight practices scheduled through Sunday. Odds are good Rodgers will receive at least one of those days off.

Beyond training camp, Rodgers figures to play either very little or not at all during Pittsburgh’s preseason games. In recent years, he’s rarely played in exhibition action, though he logged time during his first year with the New York Jets in 2023. The Steelers could do the same and give Rodgers a few drives during the team’s “tune-up” game.

Rodgers won’t be the only one to be limited over the next two weeks.

“You can apply that to another position and other veteran players. I’m going to give Jalen Ramsey a day or two off in this process, and it’s going to be great work for a guy like Donte Kent, for example.”

Over the weekend, three veterans received a day off: DL Cam Heyward, EDGE T.J. Watt, and CB Darius Slay. Young players like DL Derrick Harmon, DL Yahya Black, EDGE Jack Sawyer, and CB Cory Trice Jr. benefited from extra work. The same will hold true for Donte Kent whenever Ramsey gets a breather.

It’s one of the benefits of an older and established roster, be it in Pittsburgh or elsewhere before joining the Steelers this offseason. The summer can be focused on young players gaining reps, and at some point, Rodgers will don a ballcap instead of a helmet to create opportunities for Howard and others.