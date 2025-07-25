Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt And Alex Highsmith Swapping Sides In Practice Not A ‘Big Deal’

The 2024 season was not T.J. Watt’s best year. While he was still a great player, he was less impactful than in previous years. Specifically, he was held without a sack over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final three regular season games. After the season, Watt acknowledged that he would be more open to moving around the defense in order to not get schemed out of games as often. Through the first few days of training camp, he’s moved around a little bit, but Mike Tomlin downplayed the significance of that.

“That’s just part of team development,” Tomlin said Friday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I don’t think it’s a big deal, to be quite honest with you. Make them work on both sides, give them an opportunity to work against other people. It’s just football this time of year.”

It isn’t surprising that Tomlin pumped the brakes on excitement surrounding Watt and Alex Highsmith moving around. The Steelers have only had two training camp practices so far, and one of those got cut short due to weather, too. There isn’t a large enough sample size to really judge it yet.

However, it does line up with Watt’s willingness to move around after last season. At the moment, Tomlin might not be putting too much stock into it, but perhaps that could change. It at least shows that Watt could move around more this year.

In the past, Watt has expressed that he feels discomfort when moving around on defense. However, with his mind set on competing for a Super Bowl, it might be time to try new things. Watt has been one of the most dominant edge rushers in the league for years, but there’s no telling when his production could fall off. Adding a new wrinkle to the way he’s used could help him continue to play at a high level.

With so much of training camp left, it will be interesting to monitor how much Watt and Highsmith flip sides. If it’s more sporadic, then Tomlin could be correct that there isn’t much to read into. However, if it continues happening more frequently, then it could be a bigger deal.

There’s no telling how effective moving Watt and Highsmith around would be, but it might be a trick that the Steelers want to have in their back pocket just in case. It could frustrate opposing offenses if the Steelers’ edge rushers play well on both sides.