Mike Tomlin Singles Out One Matchup He’s Eyeing Tuesday In Backs-On-Backers

The pads will come on Tuesday in Latrobe for the first padded practice of training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be hot, and things will be ratcheted up for the players. When the pads come on, the stars begin to shine.

With the pads coming on, that also means the famed backs-on-backers drill is on the horizon.

For Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin, it’s something he’s been eyeing for quite some time now. And within that backs-on-backs drills, he has his sights set on one matchup. It’s not one many are expecting, either.

Speaking to the media Sunday in Latrobe after practice, Tomlin highlighted the matchup of running back Kennth Gainwell against linebacker Payton Wilson as one he’s looking forward to watching closely, particularly in pass coverage, according to a tweet from the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X.

“I like Kenny G[ainwell] versus Payton Wilson in routes,” Tomlin said to reporters Sunday, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Kenny G has shown a really good aptitude from a route running standpoint out of the backfield. Payton Wilson in the second year is a guy that’s working to be dominant in the area.

“It’s just one of those matchups that has my attention.”

It’s not running back Jaylen Warren against new inside linebacker Malik Harrison, or linebacker Patrick Queen against rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Heck, it’s not even running back Trey Sermon against linebacker Cole Holcomb or even rookie linebacker Carson Bruener.

No, Tomlin has his eyes on Gainwell versus Wilson, which will surely be a matchup he calls out early on Tuesday with the pads on.

While Tomlin isn’t looking to see Gainwell in pass protection against Wilson, he was looking forward to seeing the skilled running back working in space against a linebacker like Wilson. Earlier in training camp, Wilson proclaimed he can be the best coverage linebacker in the world, so the pressure is on.

Going against a shifty, dynamic pass catcher like Gainwell will be a nice test for Wilson. Last season, Wilson graded out at a 76.0 overall in coverage, allowing 34 receptions on 41 targets for 239 yards. He had one interception, which came in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens on an incredible play in which he ripped the ball out of Baltimore running back Justice Hill’s hands before the two hit the ground.

As for Gainwell, he graded out at 66.3 as a pass catcher from PFF, hauling in 16 passes for 116 yards last season. In his career, Gainwell has 102 receptions for 721 yards and one touchdown.