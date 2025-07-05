Mike Tomlin Should Give Aaron Rodgers ‘Zero’ Power, Thinks Joy Taylor

For Joy Taylor, how should Mike Tomlin proceed with QB Aaron Rodgers? Very carefully. How much Rodgers should be empowered has been one of the team’s most-debated topics during the regular season. While Taylor sees give-and-take between Rodgers and OC Arthur Smith, she draws a clear line when it comes to the head coach.

“How much power should Mike Tomlin give Aaron Rodgers? Zero,” Taylor said during a recent edition of FS1’s Speak.

Taylor cited the “autonomy” Rodgers had in New York as leading to disaster. She pointed out the “five wins” it gave the Jets over two years, though that ignores Rodgers missing all but four plays of the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles. But last season was an objective disaster, a 5-12 season in which everyone got fired, including Rodgers, cut by the team’s new regime at the start of the new league year.

“Mike Tomlin is the head coach, and he should remain the person in charge,” she said.

Defining the difference in power between Tomlin and Smith, Taylor seems to make the case that Rodgers shouldn’t have influence over how the roster is constructed. He’s become well-known for bringing in “his guys.” Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard have followed him from Green Bay. Despite the familiar cast, Rodgers and company couldn’t replicate the same results. On paper, the Jets’ offense looked talented a year ago, but it finished a lowly 24th in scoring, held at or under 21 points in ten of 17 games.

So far, there’s no indication Rodgers is attempting the same strategy. Pittsburgh has made moves independent of him. Rodgers had no ties to TE Jonnu Smith, and despite recently praising FS Minkah Fitzpatrick’s leadership and high football IQ, the team didn’t hesitate to trade him away earlier this week.

The relationship between Rodgers and Smith will be critical. To that point, Taylor said the collaboration should be “50/50.” She didn’t define exactly what that should look like, but it’s a fair assessment. Rodgers can’t run the show on his own, but Smith would be foolish not to lean on the resume of a four-time MVP who knows the NFL as well as any active player. As we’ve written, there’s reason to be optimistic that the pairing can work.

Results will dictate the narrative. If Pittsburgh wins, the Steelers will have shown the magic touch. If they lose, Rodgers’ reputation as a homewrecker will continue. Joy Taylor will be among the many pointing that out.