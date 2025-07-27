Mike Tomlin Says ‘Willing Worker’ Kaleb Johnson Still Has To Improve ‘In All Areas’

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson is catching the attention of plenty of people. Johnson has received praise from beat reporters and even his teammate RB Jaylen Warren, but head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready give him his flowers yet.

“He’s a willing worker, but you know, he needs to improve in all areas,” Tomlin said Sunday during his post-practice press conference posted to Steelers.com. “All young people do. We’ve yet to play in pads and obviously regarding his position, that’s a major component and so it’s an incomplete body of work. Blitz pickup is something that’s really evaluated in pads. Certainly, he’s been working to develop and hone his technique. But the physicality component of something is something that’s very difficult to simulate.”

Johnson’s calling card is his explosiveness. He has shown it so far in training camp, but the first four practices have been in without pads and sans tackling. It’s much easier to be explosive without those two things.

One of Johnson’s weaknesses coming out of Iowa was his pass protection. Warren is arguably the best pass-protecting running back in the NFL. If Johnson does not become a capable pass protector, it will be hard for the third-round draft pick to become an elite running back and will force him off the field in key situations.

However, Johnson has known his weakness and has been working on it since he joined the Steelers. On Tuesday, Johnson will get to see how much he has improved after he participates in the much-anticipated backs-on-‘backers drill. Sure, Johnson’s technique may look better in practice in shorts, but old habits may return when LB Patrick Queen is running at him at full speed.

Johnson has potential to be the next great Steelers running back. Throughout OTAs, minicamp, and the first four days of training camp he has looked the part. But Tuesday in pads will be his biggest test yet as he sees if his explosiveness holds up in pads and live tackling — and if his pass protection has improved.