Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Feel Jalen Ramsey ‘Can Cover Anyone’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers swung the blockbuster trade to acquire All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins, they had visions of versatility and matchup problems for opposing offenses.

Early on in camp, Ramsey is proving that to be the case.

On Saturday, Ramsey was matched up with tight end Jonnu Smith, who came over to Pittsburgh with him from Miami. Ramsey picked off quarterback Aaron Rodgers, showing off his position versatility and skillset.

Jalen Ramsey's first INT of training camp. Picks off Aaron Rodgers, who booted left and tried to throw touch pass left sideline. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2025

For head coach Mike Tomlin, who spoke to reporters after practice, that interception in the matchup with Smith is what the Steelers had in mind acquiring Ramsey, the former No. 5 overall pick.

“You know, we feel like he can cover anyone to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said to reporters regarding Ramsey, according to video via Steelers Live on X. “He’s a utility back, and by that I mean he’s versatile. He plays outside, he plays nickel, he plays safety.

“And that’s just a reflection of it. Very versatile and smart, detailed veteran.”

Coach Tomlin spoke to the media after Saturday's practice Full Media Availability ⬇️ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 26, 2025

After acquiring Ramsey, that’s all that’s been talked about when it comes to the star defensive back: versatility and football IQ. He might be on the wrong side of 30, but he remains a good defensive back, one that the Steelers should be able to move around and take advantage of this season.

Though he’s at his best in that boundary corner role with his length and physicality, Ramsey is an effective blitzer off the edge out of the slot, and is a sure tackler. That fits into Pittsburgh scheme defensively, and is an area they could use a great deal of improvement in.

As for safety, Ramsey has dabbled in it at times, and has previously expressed an openness to moving there later in his career, so the Steelers could take advantage of that, too.

Right now though, it’s all about learning the scheme, communicating well and immersing himself into the Steelers’ culture. So far, things seem to be going well. How he truly fits defensively remains to be seen, but when he has the position flexibility that he does, it should make things easier on the Steelers to find a role.

And as long as he’s around the football and affecting the game, that’s all that matters.