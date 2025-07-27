Mike Tomlin ‘Really Impressed’ With Chuck Clark’s Ability To Hit Ground Running With Steelers

With training camp underway, the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown that they’re still willing to add to their roster. They recently signed veteran safety Chuck Clark. Clark’s been in the league since 2017, spending time with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. While he’s only been with the Steelers for a few days, he’s done a good job of picking things up quickly, according to HC Mike Tomlin.

“Been really impressed with his ability to digest schematics in a short period of time and execute defense,” Tomlin said Sunday after practice via the team’s website. “But I’m not completely surprised by it because we’ve competed against him over the years and I just know he has a reputation of a really solid professional. I think he’s displayed that in the short period of time he’s been here.”

Tomlin is correct that it isn’t much of a surprise Clark has done a good job of hopping on a moving train. He’s got eight years of NFL experience, and he’s switched teams before. Also, as a former Raven, he’s very familiar with the Steelers.

Last year, Clark was a consistent presence with the Jets, starting in all 12 games he played. Also, he’s got a ton of experience at multiple positions, moving all over the secondary in the NFL. He’s probably best served as a strong safety, but it’s a little early to say what his role with the Steelers will be.

At the very least, Clark should provide Pittsburgh with some much-needed safety depth. With Minkah Fitzpatrick getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers have a void on the back end of their defense.

DeShon Elliott is entrenched as one of the Steelers’ starting safeties, and Juan Thornhill figures to have the inside track to the other starting spot. However, Jalen Ramsey has seen time at safety in training camp. Therefore, it’s encouraging to hear that Clark is a fast learner. He’ll need to be to carve out a role with the Steelers.

As camp progresses, Clark should continue to grow more comfortable with the Steelers. He didn’t wait long after signing with them to join practice. So far, he’s done a good job to impress Tomlin, but he’ll need to keep that up in order to stick with the Steelers.