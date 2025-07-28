Mike Tomlin Ready To See Derrick Harmon Start Hitting: ‘The Big-Man Game Is Played In Pads’

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is ready for the next practice for first-round pick Derrick Harmon—this time, with shoulder pads. While he has been duly impressed with what the rookie defensive lineman has done so far, there is no comparison. After all, if they expect him to start right away, he’s going to need the practice.

“The big-man game is played in pads”, Tomlin said yesterday when asked about being excited to see Derrick Harmon in their next practice, via the Steelers’ website. When they resume tomorrow, they will be in full pads for the first time this offseason. “I’m looking forward to seeing him and others under those circumstances. Not to discount what he has done, but that is such a major component of his job”.

Earlier this spring, Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar made clear that Harmon is his starter. I’m sure Tomlin wasn’t thrilled at that little revelation, but it caught precisely nobody off guard. They targeted a player they need to contribute right away, so of course he will do just that.

The Steelers selected Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They targeted the Oregon alumnus as one of the special players who might be available at that spot. Although the top defensive linemen started flying off the board just ahead of him, Harmon lasted just long enough.

Prior to drafting Harmon, the Steelers released Larry Ogunjobi, a three-year starter for them. After three years of overpaying for underproduction, they opted to move on from him even before having an alternative. Part of the reason they felt comfortable doing so, of course, was because of the draft class.

Had the Steelers missed out on Derrick Harmon, they might have had a shot at one of the other top defensive linemen instead. I’m sure they would have drafted whichever one fell to them, but they are happy to have him. And they hope to have him for many years to come.

As our Alex Kozora observed, the Steelers have already been seeing strong early signs from Harmon and the rookie class. For Harmon and fifth-round DL Yahya Black especially, though, the real evaluation begins with pads. New avenues of approach open up for linemen once they can put the pads on.

In drafting Derrick Harmon, the Steelers are also trying to build for the defensive line of the future. While Cameron Heyward is still around, and dominating, he is nearing the end of his career. They also have Keeanu Benton, but going into his third season, he has not broken out yet.

Harmon, the Steelers hope, can develop into their next Heyward—or at least something bearing a vague resemblance. To be abundantly clear, Cameron Heyward is an unreasonably high standard. A potential Hall of Famer, his production, longevity, humanity, and leadership rank among the best of all who have ever worn a Steelers uniform.

They won’t find out tomorrow the first time Harmon puts on pads. But they will at least start to get a taste of what’s to come, and so will he.