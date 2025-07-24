Mike Tomlin Praises Kaleb Johnson’s Preparation Entering First Training Camp

Mike Tomlin often deflects questions about how rookies look at the start of training camp — especially before the pads come on. That’s why it’s somewhat notable to hear what he had to say about rookie RB Kaleb Johnson today.

He was asked if Johnson appears to have a high floor as a rookie.

“He does,” Tomlin said Thursday via Steelers Live on X. “He’s highly conditioned and that helps development. When you’re in really good shape, you can take additional reps and reps equals [getting] better. And so he handled the first leg of it. He’s come in really good shape. He’s really engaged and obviously he’s got some talent. You guys saw that today.”

Coach Tomlin spoke to the media following the first #SteelersCamp practice. Full Media Availability ⬇️ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 24, 2025

OC Arthur Smith was clearly pumped about the Steelers drafting Johnson in April. He even explained how it would help him get back to his preferred scheme of running outside zone as he labeled Johnson a “perfect fit.” He isn’t likely to be the Week 1 starter, but it sounds like he has every opportunity to be a serious contributor in a rotational role right from the start.

Here’s a note from our Alex Kozora, who was at camp today.

“Non-padded and no tackling practice but you can definitely feel rookie RB Kaleb Johnson’s burst through the hole on zone runs. It’s impressive,” Kozora wrote.

Warren is the starter but Johnson is rotating in. He's getting a lot of reps and that's what matters moreso than 1st/2nd team. https://t.co/vfvuYp6Nzi — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

Much was made about Johnson’s 40-yard dash, which was on the slower side, but there is no denying how fast he looks on tape. And GPS tracking clocked him at some of the fastest speeds in college football last season on his breakaway runs. The Iowa product packs plenty of burst, which was on display on the first day of camp.

Tomlin’s praise doesn’t come cheap, so he must genuinely be impressed with what he’s seen so far from Johnson. There’s still a long way to go with the pads coming on next Tuesday, but Johnson is well on his way to carving out a role on offense.