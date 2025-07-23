Mike Tomlin Once ‘Chastised’ Dan Orlovsky Over Critical Comments

Mike Tomlin didn’t take too kindly what former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky once said about him. As revealed by Louis Riddick on Wednesday’s Get Up, Tomlin called out Orlovsky after he made critical comments over the Pittsburgh Steelers’ handling of George Pickens.

“I sat in a TV production meeting where Mike Tomlin chastised Dan Orlovsky for asking about George Pickens and why George Pickens wasn’t maybe being reprimanded a little bit harsher,” Riddick said. “And Mike in no uncertain terms, said, ‘Look, you don’t give up on talent like this at this point.’ So trust me, he knew what he had on his hands, too. As far as the upside of this young man.”

The timeline of the comments aren’t clear but given it was a pre-production meeting standard with the commentators covering that week’s game, it would’ve come before a Monday night game. That could’ve been last season ahead of the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants, just a few games after George Pickens’ immaturity showed in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A game in which Pickens wore explicit eye black and scuffled with DB Jourdan Lewis at the end of the contest.

Orlovsky’s comments were common during Pickens’ time with the team. Publicly, Tomlin repeatedly defended Pickens and rarely placed blame on his actions or decisions. Privately, things were likely handled differently but Pickens seemed to get away with more than most.

Tomlin’s response is consistent with his philosophy. As he told the Pivot in his famous 2022 interview, he is all-in until he’s all-out. Meaning, he’ll fight for a player as much as he possibly can before giving up.

Pittsburgh finally gave up on Pickens this offseason. For all his talent, the headaches he brought were too much for the team to keep tolerating. Days after the draft, the Steelers dealt him to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick. Now, Pickens will look to make it work under the hot media spotlight in Dallas, already taking not-so-subtle shots at his former team.

“We were all, were like, ‘Whoa,'” Riddick said of his reaction to Tomlin’s comments in the meeting. “Mike was not playing around. He was like, ‘Y’all know how this business works now.'”

The Steelers’ business no longer involves George Pickens. Now, Tomlin’s focus is on replacing his production and the big plays he regularly produced. DK Metcalf assumes the role as the team’s No. 1 receiver and is an upgrade on and off the field. But in order to not miss Pickens, the Steelers need receivers Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to step up. That mission begins tomorrow with the first training camp practice.