Mike Tomlin Explains What Makes Aaron Rodgers Special

Mike Tomlin is a football junkie, so having the opportunity to coach an all-time great like Aaron Rodgers is something he is savoring. In a recent interview with Kevin Clark on This Is Football, Tomlin explained two things that make Rodgers so special — one thing on the field and one thing off it.
“The ad-lib component of his game,” Tomlin said when asked about the difficulty of defending Rodgers over the years. “A lot of times there’s negativity that comes with the ad-lib, but the great ones, they manage that well and he certainly fits into that category. His ability to extend plays and ad-lib without offensive negativity has been really impressive over the course of his career.”
Rodgers can’t move the same way he used to be able to at 41 years old, but last year was a poor representation of what he’s capable of. Not only was he just a year removed from an Achilles injury, but he dealt with a laundry list of other injuries last season.
When he could move, he was one of the most dangerous ad-lib quarterbacks in the game with plenty of athleticism to escape pressure and an uncanny ability to thread the needle with off-platform throws while on the run.
Here is just one of many examples from his career highlights.
Tomlin also has a deep appreciation of Rodgers’ approach to the game.
“He has an absolute love affair with the game of football,” Tomlin said. “It’s just no component of the game or process that I’ve seen in the time that I’ve been around him that he does not enjoy. And that’s just really a cool thing considering he’s been doing it a while.”
With the long decision process this offseason and a strong suggestion that 2025 would be his final year before the season even began, some questioned how much his heart is in the game. Tomlin’s words suggest that is not a concern at all. And Rodgers’ actions over the last two months have backed that up.
He hosted teammates in Malibu, he did a 90-day workout program at Proactive Sports Performance, and he reportedly met with Arthur Smith to go over the finer details of the offense. He told his teammates he was all-in on the first day of signing with the team, and he’s proven that to be true.
The Steelers are just hoping they can capture lightning in a bottle at the tail end of a legendary career. And who knows, maybe Rodgers will stick around for one more season if all goes well.