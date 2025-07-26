‘Mike Never Talks Like That’: Former Steelers Coach Says Tomlin ‘Must Be Pretty High’ On CB Group

Mike Tomlin has a way with words, and he is great at saying a lot without saying much of substance in media settings. He is known for his sayings such as “we don’t seek comfort,” and he is always cautious to let on too much excitement or praise for any of his players. That’s why his recent words about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback group are turning some heads.

One of his former assistant coaches, Tom Bradley, took notice.

“Mike never talks like that,” Bradley said via 970 AM FOX Sports with Gerry Dulac. “He must be pretty high on this group.”

Normally loathe to giving away any information about what the Steelers plan to do on the field, Tomlin made it clear that all three of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. will be on the field together as much as possible this season. He even proclaimed the Steelers capable of matching up in man coverage with any team in the league.

At a certain point, there’s no point in trying to keep things under wraps. The Steelers didn’t trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to have Ramsey lead the band at halftime. They didn’t pay Darius Slay $10 million to do that either. And Joey Porter Jr. wouldn’t be the odd man out as the young future of the position. Surprisingly, they have already been revealing some of their intentions with that group. Ramsey has lined up all over the place, including in the slot and at safety in addition to his normal corner duties.

Tomlin’s first NFL job was as a defensive backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s a position group he enjoys coaching and scheming up. This has the potential to be among the best cornerback groups he’s ever worked with. Ramsey and Slay have 13 Pro Bowls between them and four first-team All-Pro selections.

Tomlin has every right to be a little excited. But now the pressure is on him to get the most out of that talent.