McCorkle: Steelers Pre-Training Camp 2025 Roster Prediction

Steelers players report to training camp on Wednesday with 91 players on the roster including international pathways exemption OLB Julius Welschof. After the final preseason game in late August, that 91-man roster will be trimmed down to 53. Performances at training camp will likely change this list a lot, but I wanted to take a stab at a 53-man roster prediction with most of the trades and signings likely out of the way.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: There shouldn’t be a ton of controversy with this group. Rodgers and Rudolph are locks, and it makes more sense to keep the promising rookie around over Skylar Thompson. If they get down to their third string this year, the season is probably already lost. No need to keep Thompson’s experience over Howard.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: Cordarrelle Patterson is still on the roster, but he barely did anything on kick return last season and his age started to show after a brief flash of success against the Indianapolis Colts. Kenneth Gainwell is a younger and better version of Patterson at this point and can help out on the return unit and as a receiver out of the backfield.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Arthur Smith teams tend to like keeping four tight ends, and other core special teamers like Mark Robinson and James Pierre are at risk of losing their spots. I don’t think Danny Smith wants that much turnover on special teams, so Heyward keeps his spot for now. They can also use Smith and Heyward as quasi-fullbacks at times.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek

Analysis: They kept five last year, and it feels like they will do so again. Maybe Brandon Johnson, Roc Taylor or Ke’Shawn Williams could surprise as a sixth, but they seem destined for the practice squad to start the season. Skowronek sticks around as a key special teamer and a favorite of both Arthur Smith and Danny Smith.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Calvin Anderson versus Dylan Cook should be an interesting camp competition, but Anderson’s experience wins out as the swing tackle.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Doug Nester

Analysis: Spencer Anderson will stick around as the primary interior swing with the capability to play tackle in a pinch. The final guard should also be one of the best competitions in camp. I was between Nick Broeker and Nester, but ultimately went with Nester’s size and his built-in chemistry with Zach Frazier from their West Virginia days.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: McCollum proved he could handle a starting role in the couple games that Frazier missed last season. They should have confidence in their center depth as a result.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (5) – Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Esezi Otomewo

Analysis: Heyward, Harmon and Ekuale should be locks, but the rest of this group will be fluid throughout camp. They brought Loudermilk back for a reason, and seem to trust him more than DeMarvin Leal in recent years. Leal finally gets cut after multiple disappointing years. Otomewo has as good a chance as any to capture the last spot with ideal measurables and at least some starting experience in the NFL.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black

Analysis: Karl Dunbar may have initially called Black an end, but he later clarified that he can play all over. If not Black, then who is the backup nose? Logan Lee played some nose in camp last year before getting injured, but his measurables don’t make much sense there compared to Black. Two Iowa dogs, one bone for Black and Lee. Maybe they can get Lee to the practice squad.

EDGE Rushers (4) –T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: With Watt agreeing to terms on his contract, there shouldn’t be much controversy here. Jeremiah Moon doesn’t offer enough to beat out Sawyer, who the Steelers really seemed to value in the draft as a fourth-round pick. With a crowded ILB room, there isn’t room for five outside backers.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Analysis: This is as deep of an ILB room as the Steelers have had in a very long time. Holcomb’s green dot experience is invaluable to the team in the event Queen gets injured. Harrison is a versatile run stuffer to help replace Elandon Roberts. Bruener should be competing with Mark Robinson, but the younger option with more years of cheap team control should have the inside track. Plus, Danny Smith seemed to really want him in the draft.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Cory Trice Jr., Brandin Echols, Donte Kent

Analysis: This is by far the toughest group to narrow down. The Steelers almost always keep 10 total defensive backs. The only time in recent memory they kept more was 2020, but that was five safeties and six corners. Porter, Ramsey, Slay and Trice are the players I feel the most confident about. That leaves Echols, Kent, Bishop and Pierre to compete for two spots. Echols should have the inside track with the most experience, versatility and the highest paycheck. If Pierre gets bumped, they will need a gunner, and Kent will be competing for that role.

Bishop failing to make the roster may come as a surprise to some, but the addition of Ramsey really complicates things for him. And they replaced him the first chance they got last season with Cameron Sutton, who really struggled on the field. If Kent makes it, don’t be surprised if Bishop is the odd man out.

Safeties (4) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, Sebastian Castro

Analysis: The depth here is a concern, and it’s the most logical position to make another roster move. Sebastian Castro is penciled in for now, but that could change if the Steelers add a veteran safety between now and the start of the season. Killebrew should continue to be a special teams captain.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Best kicker in football. No conversation here.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Corliss Waitman might put up a fight, but Johnston looked fantastic before his injury last year. And he stayed highly engaged while hurt to help prepare the punt and punt return units.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: They brought in some competition for him like always, but no real reason to make a switch. He signed a three-year contract with the Steelers last offseason.