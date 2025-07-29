Mason McCormick Expecting To Make ‘Big Jump’ In Second Season

Pittsburgh Steelers OG Mason McCormick was thrust into a starting role during his rookie year after an injury to OG James Daniels in Week Four, and for the most part, McCormick held his own. Entrenched as the starting right guard entering his second season, McCormick thinks a big season could be in store for him.

“I just expect myself to make a big jump. I can kind of hit the ground running. I don’t have to think as much, and I can just go out there and execute,” McCormick said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

A fourth-round pick last season, McCormick performed well. He wasn’t flashy, but he did his job and has the potential to be a reliable starter for the Steelers for years to come. He has some athleticism, along with good size and play strength to help him anchor against defensive linemen.

McCormick didn’t enter last season expecting to start, so it was a bit of an on-the-fly job of getting up to speed when he did enter the starting lineup. Having a starting role locked up heading into his second season, as well as more familiarity and comfort with the offense, should help him take the jump that he’s expecting.

He’s gotten some early buzz this offseason, with Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show calling McCormick’s ceiling “unlimited.” While a lot of the focus on Pittsburgh’s offensive line has been on Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, McCormick could quietly make a leap and become one of Pittsburgh’s strongest offensive linemen.

In the past two seasons with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, the Steelers had no worries at the guard position. McCormick’s performance last year makes that the case again this season. His solid, under-the-radar play last season has made him less of a question mark and more of a sure thing. At a minimum, McCormick has a high floor, but his ceiling is pretty high as well.

With more comfort this season, McCormick will have the chance to start showing just how good he could wind up being. He sounds confident in being able to take a step forward this season. If he does, the Steelers offensive line has the potential to wind up being a really good unit, especially if both Fautanu and Jones can be steady at tackle.