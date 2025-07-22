Marczi: Steelers 2025 Roster Prediction (Pre-Training Camp Edition)

With training camp on the way, it’s time to start pumping out Steelers predictions, beginning with projecting the 53-man roster. It’s way too early, but that won’t stop us, or anyone else, from trying to predict the future. Now, often enough, a good 80 percent of the roster is already set in stone barring the unexpected. There are always a couple surprises here and there, though, making the exercise a little more enjoyable. So without further ado, my pre-training camp Steelers 53-man roster prediction.

Offense (25):

Quarterback (3): Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

No surprises here. The Steelers will carry exactly the same three quarterbacks on the roster as everybody expects. I don’t even think there will even be any intrigue about the backup spot, but rather how many reps Howard sees in training camp.

Running Back (4): Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell, Cordarrelle Patterson

I think if the Steelers didn’t plan on carrying Cordarrelle Patterson on the 53-man roster, he would be gone already. But he’s still here on the eve of training camp, so I suspect he’ll wind up there in September.

Wide Receiver (5): DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek

Do the Steelers really need to fit Scotty Miller onto the 53-man roster? No, not while there is a lovely spot waiting for him, Brandon Johnson, and Roc Taylor on the practice squad. Skowronek is the special teamer, while Austin and Wilson will jockey for playing time.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward is a special teams ace, earning a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Remember, I’m making a prediction about what I think will happen, rather than necessarily doing what I might do.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, Ryan McCollum, Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

I’m curious to see how Pittsburgh evaluates and values Cook. Did he fall out of favor last year just because of injury, and will he be back in good graces? Calvin Anderson is not the Steelers’ ideal swing tackle, so having Cook on the roster to compete wouldn’t hurt. I think the top eight spots here are pretty well entrenched by now, barring an outside addition.

Defense (25):

Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Daniel Ekuale, DeMarvin Leal

The Steelers typically carry six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster, and will fall back to that, despite recent trends. They really don’t need seven, especially when at least one if not two will be inactive. For now, I’m actually going out on a limb and predicting Leal makes it as a versatile piece. He can also play outside linebacker, at least in theory. Ekuale is just a better version of Isaiahh Loudermilk, so why carry both? He’ll be on the practice squad, along with Dean Lowry or Logan Lee, or some other L.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

The Steelers have had this position on the roster set in stone since drafting Jack Sawyer in the fourth round. Sure, you could make a case for Jeremiah Moon on special teams, but he is fourth or fifth on the totem pole there at best.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Despite some intrigue, the Steelers keep Cole Holcomb on their 53-man roster. His willingness to play special teams locks up his spot, and Carson Bruener unseats Mark Robinson thanks to higher upside. They’ll keep Robinson around on the practice squad, though.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre

Yes, I’m leaving Brandin Echols off the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Reportedly, they didn’t even use him inside during offseason practices, and they have enough outside corners already. And if Jalen Ramsey is playing in the slot, along with slot-capable safeties, he isn’t needed.

Safety (4): DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew, TBD

I’m not going to pencil in Sebastian Castro for the Steelers’ 53-man roster just because. I genuinely think a safety not currently on the roster is in the team’s plans and will make the squad. Who it is or when they add him, I don’t know, but it will be somebody.

Specialist: Chris Boswell, Cameron Johnston, Christian Kuntz

In a stunning upset, Chris Boswell holds off Ben Sauls to retain his kicker position. No, but seriously, Johnston and Kuntz could have to battle to keep their spots on the Steelers’ roster. Johnston has stiffer competition against Corliss Waitman, but they keep adding long snappers. I wouldn’t be utterly shocked if they made a switch there.