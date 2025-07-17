‘Makes This Team Better’: Bryant McFadden ‘Not Surprised’ Steelers Paid T.J. Watt

Throughout this offseason, a potential contract extension for T.J. Watt has been looming over the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was even some speculation that they could trade him. However, those rumors can be put to bed. The Steelers gave Watt a massive extension, locking him up for the next several years. Former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden recently shared his thoughts on the deal.

“I’m not surprised,” McFadden said Thursday on CBS Sports HQ. “It was only a matter of time before they got a deal done… This is about the here and now. When you look at T.J. Watt, he makes this team better right now.

“He’s 31, we don’t know exactly what the future holds for him moving forward. But when you look at 2025, he is a difference maker right now… They’re telling us they’re fighting, they’re competing. They believe they have what it takes with the guys already in the locker room to be able to not just make noise in the regular season, but get into the playoffs and shake a few tables or two.”

Despite the rumors about a potential trade, the most likely end to this saga has always been that Watt would remain in Pittsburgh. It just made too much sense for both parties. This offseason, the Steelers have been making moves like they’re all-in for this season. Losing Watt would not have aligned with that goal.

Likewise, Watt seems happy with the Steelers. He never requested a trade or tried to force his way out. He just wanted what he felt like he’s worth.

While Watt ended 2024 on a quieter note, he’s still one of the best players in the NFL. The Steelers are far better with him than they are without him. They want to contend for a Super Bowl, and as their best player, Watt should help get them closer to that goal.

This move doesn’t necessarily make the Steelers championship contenders, but it puts their biggest source of drama to rest before training camp. Now, they can focus on getting all their new pieces to jell. They’re a talented team, and they have the potential to be better than they’ve been in recent years. However, the AFC is loaded, and getting out of the conference isn’t going to be easy.

Still, Watt should be hungry going into this year. The last time that he got a contract extension, he followed that up by tying the single-season sack record. After not meeting his own standard in 2024, Watt could have his sights set on dominating once again.