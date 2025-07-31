Madden Ratings For Three Steelers’ Defenders Revealed

The Madden 26 ratings for Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, DL Cameron Heyward and CB Jalen Ramsey all were revealed today, and all three come in with very high overalls. Watt leads the pack with a 96 overall, while both Heyward and Ramsey check in at 94 overall.

Watt’s 96 overall makes him tied for the second-highest left edge in the game, behind Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (98 overall) and tied with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (96 overall). He’s tied for the third-highest EDGE in the game, as Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett is a 99 overall.

Heyward is the fourth-highest defensive tackle in the game. Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is a 97 overall, New York Giants’ DT Dexter Lawrence is a 97 overall, while Carolina Panthers’ DT Derrick Brown is a 95 overall. Nine defensive tackles are a 90 overall or higher.

Ramsey is tied with Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets as the third-best cornerback in the game. Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is a 97 overall, while New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is a 95 overall. If Ramsey’s 94 overall rating is a surprise, as it was to me, it was a lot more surprising to see Baltimore Ravens CB Jaire Alexander at a 91 overall. Name-brand clearly still holds some power when it comes to Madden ratings.

The three all rank within the top 10 of their position group, hence why their ratings were revealed today. Those three give the Steelers the foundation of a defense that could be really fun to play with in the game. If Ramsey is coming in at a 94 overall, the Steelers’ secondary could be one of the most talented in the game, and Watt and Heyward form the basis of a strong front seven.

No offensive ratings for the Steelers outside of Pittsburgh’s rookies have been revealed, so the offense could wind up being tough to use for those who want to play with the Steelers when the game releases. But a stifling defense should still make the Steelers a fun team to play with, and Watt, Heyward, and Ramsey are all going to be studs in Madden. Hopefully, they can be as good on the field as they’re rated on the virtual gridiron.