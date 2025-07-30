Madden Ratings For Steelers’ Rookies Revealed

Rookie ratings for the upcoming Madden 26 video game were revealed today, and the Pittsburgh Steelers had eight rookies in the game, including undrafted free agent kicker Ben Sauls and their seven draft picks. DL Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, comes in with the highest rating at a 77 overall, while third-round pick RB Kaleb Johnson checks in at a 75 overall.

OLB Jack Sawyer will start with a 72 overall, Sauls has a 70 overall, CB Donte Kent is a 68 overall, while DL Yahya Black will be a 67 overall. Rounding out the rookie class is LB Carson Bruener at a 64 overall and QB Will Howard, also at a 64 overall.

While Howard’s rating might seem low, Madden wasn’t particularly high on this class of rookie quarterbacks. First overall pick Cam Ward was given a 72 overall, and the only other first-round quarterback, Jaxson Dart, has a 68 overall, the same as Tyler Shough, the third quarterback off the board. Interestingly, Howard has an 81 speed rating, meaning he’ll have some nice escapability and scramble capability when being used in the game.

Johnson’s speed rating is probably low, at just an 88, although he did ran a 4.57 4o-yard dash. It’ll be interesting to see if that’s a rating that improves throughout the year, however, as ratings are continually adjusted based on performance. Even with a lower speed rating than a typical running back, his 90 change of direction, 92 agility and 76 strength should still make him a weapon in the game.

Harmon has a 93 strength rating, which should make him a solid defensive lineman in the game. While the full ratings haven’t came in, Harmon could wind up one of Pittsburgh’s highest-rated defensive linemen, although likely below Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton.

He ranked third among rookie defensive tackles behind Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant

Madden’s rating rollout will continue this week with full offense and defense ratings coming. The team released their list of 99 overall players on Monday, but no Steelers were included among the seven players who came in at a 99 overall. It’ll be interesting to see how Madden has Aaron Rodgers rated, and whether the ratings will team will give respect to Pittsburgh’s new-look offense. Defensively, Jalen Ramsey’s rating will be one to watch, as if the game gives him a high overall, Pittsburgh’s secondary could wind up being really tough to throw on in the game.

Everything will be revealed later this week ahead of Madden’s August 14 release, and the Steelers could wind up being one of the most-used teams in the game this year with their collection of talent.