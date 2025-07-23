‘Love To See The Front Office Be Aggressive’: Watt ‘Excited’ For Revamped Steelers Roster

Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office were on a mission this offseason. They were not going to take any half measures in their quest to overcome a nearly decade-long playoff drought. That sense of urgency was evident in both the volume and magnitude of the moves they made. And players on the team took notice.

T.J. Watt had a decision to make as he weighed his options for what could be his final NFL contract. Perhaps the front office’s sense of urgency to improve the roster made his decision easier.

“The longer I’m in the league, the more turnover it seems to have year in and year out,” Watt said via the Steelers’ YouTube. “It’s all about being aggressive, and you love to see the front office be aggressive and go out and acquire guys that we all truly feel like are gonna help us get over the hump. I’m excited to get to work with them.”

Not only did they bolster the defense with guys like Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Derrick Harmon and Jack Sawyer, but they finally made strides toward improving an offense that has been the downfall of this team for too many years. Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name, but Jonnu Smith, DK Metcalf and Kaleb Johnson should all be key contributors.

Mike Tomlin has often said that he doesn’t focus too much on the future because his current team works too hard for him to take his attention away from the present. For an aging future Hall of Famer like Watt who has yet to win a playoff game, it has to be a good feeling to have a clear alignment of goals with team leadership.

Watt was as happy as you’ll ever see him in his press conference today. That could just be the $108 million in guarantees, but he seemed genuinely excited to get to work with his new teammates.

“I don’t think it’s possible for me to get more excited going into each and every season,” Watt said.