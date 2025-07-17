Look: Teammates React To T.J. Watt’s Record-Breaking Deal

T.J. Watt didn’t get just any regular contract extension, he reportedly got the biggest one for a non-quarterback in NFL history. With a new-money average of $41 million per season, he managed to top Myles Garrett’s megadeal with the Cleveland Browns from earlier in the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure that the face of the franchise and their best player of the last several years will remain with the team.

The news elicited reactions from teammates and others around the NFL media landscape.

First, here is Watt’s own reaction to the deal via his Instagram. The last Instagram photo was that cryptic “peace out” post earlier in the offseason. This one strikes a much better tone.

One of the latest additions to the Steelers posted an excited message on X.

“LESGO!” Jalen Ramsey wrote.

Watt posted a photo of himself working out with teammate Nick Herbig earlier today in Wisconsin. Herbig took to Instagram to congratulate his mentor.

“Now we work,” Herbig wrote with a “shush” emoji aimed at anyone who was doubting Watt.

T.J. Watt’s older brother J.J. congratulated him on X.

“Earned. Deserved. Incredible,” he wrote.

I think we all know which Watt brother will be picking up the tab at dinner from here on out. The contrast in their earnings shows just how fast the NFL salary cap has exploded. J.J. Watt was a record-breaking contract defender not that long ago.

I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner… https://t.co/R52TsWBgYP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 17, 2025

TE Pat Freiermuth posted a Watt punch-out highlight reel on his Instagram story with “Yessir 90!!!!” as the caption.



CB D’Shawn Jamison has been with the Steelers on their practice squad and offseason roster since last year and posted “Thank God” to his Instagram story reacting to the news.

Former Steelers LB Terence Garvin even chimed in via Arthur Moats’ YouTube channel.

Former Steelers like DL Brett Keisel also gave Watt his due.

It’s safe to say that morale is high for the Steelers knowing that their best player will be in Pittsburgh for years to come.