‘Look Out For Calvin’: Schrager Names Austin A Top-Five Breakout Candidate

Not every player breaks out in their first or second season. Expectations ramp up quickly in the modern NFL, but some players can take an extra year or two to develop, especially when dealing with a significant injury. Calvin Austin III has been one of those players on a slow burn to success, but he’s finally reaching a boiling point entering Year 4.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager named him as one of his five breakout candidates for 2025 this morning on Get Up. Austin came in at No. 3 on his list.

“We know about DK Metcalf, we know about Roman Wilson. Look out for Calvin Austin III,” Schrager said. “Apparently he has had a really good spring and they’re very excited about him in the Arthur Smith offense. [Aaron] Rodgers [is], of course, as accurate a quarterback as there is. Austin has wheels, you can hit him deep. He can hit him underneath. Calvin Austin, a guy whose name we’ve heard, but we didn’t really consider one of those elite top guys. Let’s see him have a big year with DK Metcalf on the other side.”

Rounding out Schrager’s list were WR Jalin Hyatt, WR Devontez Walker, QB Michael Penix Jr. and QB Drake Maye.

Austin has millions of reasons to have a breakout season this year as he enters the final year of his rookie deal and set to get life-changing money next offseason in the rapidly inflating WR market.

He had 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns last season. It was easily his best NFL season, but the feeling is that he can break out even further in 2025. It helps that Rodgers is a high-volume passer, but Austin will be competing for targets with Metcalf, Wilson, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and the Steelers’ committee of running backs. And this is still a Pittsburgh offense led by Arthur Smith – they are going to run the football a lot.

WR coach Zach Azzanni proclaimed Austin the team’s No. 2 WR during spring practices. Now Austin has to prove him right by hitting the ground running and picking up where he left off in 2024.

Russell Wilson called Austin one of the big breakout stars on the Steelers last season and even compared him to Tyler Lockett. If he can live up to that comparison, Metcalf will feel right at home playing with another version of a teammate he spent six years next to in Seattle.

Austin has been putting in the work and looks as explosive as ever in some offseason workout videos via JRS Performance. Maybe there is something to all of the spring optimism around the Steelers’ 2022 fourth-round pick.